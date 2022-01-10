Sinead O’Connor says son Shane will be laid to rest with just his parents at his funeral

Shane O’Connor, the teenage son of singer Sinéad O’Connor and musician Donal Lunny, will be laid to rest later this week with just his parents in attendance, the singer tweeted this evening.

The 17-year-old tragically took his own life last weekend and will be laid to rest following a ceremony at the Newlands Cross crematorium on Thursday.

In a message posted on her Twitter account this evening, Ms O’Connor said her son, who was a Hindu, wanted just his parents to attend his funeral – a wish he tragically expressed in notes before he went missing from hospital last Thursday.

“Shane was Hindu. So the funeral will be just his mother and father,” she said.

She asked that if people are going to send anything to the mortuary at Loughlinstown Hospital or Newlands Cross crematorium, to “please send flowers or Hindu objects”.

Ms O’Connor also raised the issue of a lack of mental health services, including special care beds, for teenagers, writing “we are a third world country”.

On Saturday, Ms O’Connor (55) confirmed on Twitter that her “beautiful son” whom she described as the light of her life “decided to end his earthly struggle”.

Meanwhile, an independent review panel will investigate the circumstances surrounding Shane’s death.

A missing person search for the 17-year-old was stood down on Saturday after his remains were discovered in Bray, Co Wicklow.

It is now expected that a series of inquiries will get underway. Gardaí are assisting the coroner in preparing a file for the inquest, while the National Review Panel (NRP) - which examines serious incidents including the deaths of children known to child protection services - will also investigate his death.