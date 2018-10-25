Sinead O’Connor reveals she has converted to Islam

Singer Sinead O’Connor has revealed she has converted to Islam.

In a recent tweet to fans, the 51-year-old Irish singer revealed that she has also changed her name to Shuhada Davitt – after legally changing her name to Magda Davitt last year.

Sinead O’Connor pays tribute to Shane MacGowan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The singer also posted a recent image of herself appearing to wear a hijab.

"This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim," she wrote in a tweet on October 19.

"This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant.

"I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’."

The revelation came twenty-six years after she made headlines around the world when she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul the Second during an appearance on the Saturday Night Live show in October, 1992.

In an interview with Time magazine afterwards, she said she was motivated to do so by the Catholic Church’s appalling record on child abuse.

She was then ordained a priest by Bishop Michael Cox of the Catholic Latin Tridentine Church in Lourdes, France in April, 1999 in which she was renamed Mother Bernadette Mary.

The Catholic Church dismissed the ordination of the singer at the time as “bizarre and absurd.”

Online Editors