Sinéad O’Connor funeral: Crowd sings Nothing Compares 2 U as cortege passes her Bray home

Locals expressed gratitude that the singer’s family gave them the chance to say goodbye

Fans of singer Sinead O'Connor line the streets as her funeral cortege passes through Bray. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Fans burst into song as Sinead O'Connor's funeral cortege passed in front of her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Fans applauded and threw flowers at the hearse. Some started singing her hit song Nothing Compares 2 U.

Blue flowers can be seen covering the coffin, while mourners are throwing red and yellow flowers onto the roof of the vehicle, accompanied by a camper van playing her music.

Handwritten notes left outside her former home, thanked her for sharing her voice and her music.

One note said: "You are forever in my heart."

Sinead O'Connor: Fans line the streets of Bray to celebrate her life

Since her death on July 26, people have been leaving flowers and paying their respects at the house, which the singer sold in 2021 and which now lies empty.

One sign left at the wall of the property listed causes that the singer had expressed support for, including welcoming refugees: "Where words fail, music speaks."

A neighbour was also seen putting candles on the wall that separated the two properties.

O'Connor's family asked people who wish to say a "last goodbye" to stand along the Bray seafront as the cortege passes by.

The procession started at the Harbour Bar end of the Strand Road and continued past her former home, Montebello, where she lived for 15 years.

"Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it," a statement issued by her family said.

"With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place."

The Grammy-winning singer was found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home, aged 56.

A host of tributes have flooded in from fans and famous artists across the world in response to her death, including Russell Crowe, Annie Lennox, Cyndi Lauper and Bob Geldof.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina among those who will attend the funeral this morning.

“The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O'Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people," he said.

"The unique contribution of Sinéad involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.”

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an Islamic scholar and the chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, posted that he is "incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the Muslim funeral prayer for the daughter of Ireland, Sinead O'Connor aka Shuhada Sadaqat".

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "It is an honor to be part of this occasion, and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the family for recognising and embracing her Muslim identity."

Meanwhile Liam O Maonlai, a musician with Irish band The Hothouse Flowers, said the star was "up against it from the get-go".

Speaking ahead of her funeral procession, he said he hoped she smiled in her last moments.

He told the PA news agency: "The career-minded (musicians) who stay within a parameter of what they're told to do. They find a formula and they stick to it. She didn't do that."

He said he last spoke to O'Connor at a birthday party either last year or the year before.

Asked why so many people had gathered at her home, O Maonlai said "everyone has their own reasons".

"I think it's love is why people are outside the house today. They loved her. I admired her."

Ken Doyle, of the band Bagatelle, was a neighbour of O'Connor's when she lived on the Bray seafront.

He told RTÉ: "Sinead was a very private person and me being in the music business in Bagatelle as well, I know when people need their space.

"She had the quoin stones painted with the Rastafarian flag and I met her at the gate and I just said: 'Hi Sinead, you must be a big Bob Marley fan with the Rastafarian flag on the quoin stones.'

"And she said 'I am. I'm a huge fan. He's my hero really.'

"And I said, 'Well I had the honour of supporting him at Dalymount Park in 1980.'

"And she looked at me and took a puff from her cigarette, and said: 'You lucky fecker.' And she walked away and that was our conversation."

A Volkswagen camper decorated with flowers and Pride flags this morning outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor.

It was playing some of her songs from speakers mounted on the roof for the crowds gathered.

A councillor for Bray East said fans are "grateful" to the family for allowing them the opportunity to "say goodbye" to the late Irish singer.

Erika Doyle told BBC Breakfast: "I was a lifelong fan of Sinead. We met quite by chance when she moved to Bray... Sinead, although she was attached to Bray and very Irish, she was a global superstar, that is easy for us to forget here in Bray - she touched lives across the world."

She added: "Sinead's legacy is still being written and I think it will for some time... We are very grateful to Sinead's family for allowing the opportunity to say goodbye…

"People are taking the opportunity to connect with her in some way.

"I always said about Sinead she was actually quite quiet, but she was never silent.

"We need to mourn the Sinead of Nothing Compares, but (also) the Sinead who shone a light on difficult areas.

"She was controversial but in the way when people say things that people aren't ready for... speaking truth to power."

Several gatherings were held in the days after O'Connor's death in Dublin, Belfast and London, where members of the public paid tribute to her legacy as a musician and activist.

In a statement, O’Connor’s family shared details of the arrangements and thanked the people of Bray for their kindness.

Drone shows large Sinéad O’Connor tribute sign on Bray Head prior to singer's funeral

“People will have an opportunity to pay their final respects to Sinéad O’Connor when her funeral cortege will progress along the seafront in Bray, past the home that she lived in for 15 years, Montobello, Strand Road in Bray, Co Wicklow,” it read.

“The route will begin at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road and continue along the seafront to the other end of Strand Road, where Sinéad and her family will continue on to a private burial."

A garda spokesperson said: “In keeping with her family’s wishes, following a private service members of the public will be able to pay their respects and are asked to gather at the Strand Road/promenade area between 11.30am and 12.30pm.”

A number of road closures are expected as the procession continues along the Strand Road.

People are advised to use public transport as there is limited car parking at the seafront.

“It is expected that the funeral procession will stop briefly in this area at some stage between these times,” the spokesperson added.

“As there is limited parking on the seafront, An Garda Síochána are advising people to use public transport if possible as the DART can bring people right to this location.

“It is expected road closures will be in place from 11.30am to 12.30pm in the Strand Road/promenade area and all other traffic will be diverted onto the Adelaide Road. Gardaí will be in attendance and, if needed, further rolling road closures may be put in place.”

O'Connor, who was born in Dublin in December 1966, released her first album The Lion And The Cobra in 1987.

Her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, followed in 1990 and contained the hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, which saw O'Connor top the charts in countries around the world.

The track earned her multiple Grammy Award nominations including for the prestigious record of the year category, as well as best female pop vocal performance and best music video.

In 1991, she was named artist of the year by Rolling Stone magazine and took home the Brit Award for international female solo artist.

She released a further eight studio albums, the latest being 2014's I'm Not Bossy, I'm The Boss. In 2018, O'Connor announced that she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat.

Following her death, her music management company 67 Management said she had been finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering "opportunities" around a movie of her book.

O'Connor's death is not being treated as suspicious by authorities.

A London coroner did not find a medical cause of death and suggested that the post-mortem examination results may take several wee