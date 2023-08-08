Sinéad O’Connor: Fans line the streets of Bray to celebrate her life

Home > Irish News Sinéad O’Connor: Fans line the streets of Bray to celebrate her lifeSinead O'Connor: Fans line the streets of Bray to celebrate her lifeJohnny Brew, Colin Keegan Collins & PAToday at 09:00Fans line the streets of Bray to celebrate the life of singer Sinead O'Connor. Latest Irish NewsGarda cycling group to embark on 500km trip for guide dog charityMan suffers serious burns after crane touches overhead wiresLatest | Sinéad O’Connor funeral: Crowd sings Nothing Compares 2 U as cortege passes her Bray home‘I was on the bus at 2am, just to pay my respects’ – emotional fans line out for Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral procession in BrayLATEST | Gardaí arrested more than 500 people in Dublin last week after vow to crack down on street violenceIreland weather: temperatures on the up but mixed conditions for rest of week, Met Éireann saysLATEST | Garda colleagues ‘devastated’ after death of Detective Deirdre Finn in Carrick-on-Shannon boat fireSinéad O’Connor: Fans line the streets of Bray to celebrate her lifeIreland tops EU table for swift transition to remote workMinimum-wage workers also have less job security and face anti-social hoursShow more Top StoriesHealthy EatingAnti-inflammatory diet: Expert advice on simple food swaps that can improve your healthPremier LeagueWatch: Roy Keane launches Manchester United’s new third kit with ‘devilish’ videoBook ReviewsWhat do writers read? A guide to unforgettable booksPersonal FinanceFalse contracts and fake keys: Warning over rental scams amid student accommodation scramble Latest NewsMorePersonal FinanceFalse contracts and fake keys: Warning over rental scams amid student accommodation scramble 13:29Premier LeagueSpurs complete €40m signing for Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven 13:22Irish NewsGarda cycling group to embark on 500km trip for guide dog charity13:20TV NewsThe Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up so far13:17EntertainmentThe stormy life of ‘Hurricane Billy’ director of the Exorcist and French Connection13:14Videos7 Day Weather Forecast (8th of August to 14th of August)13:00VideosFive fresh inquests ordered into UVF killings12:55Celebrity NewsMan arrested after stabbing close to British Museum12:50International SoccerColombia beat Jamaica to set up Women’s World Cup quarter-final clash with England12:48Irish NewsMan suffers serious burns after crane touches overhead wires12:48