Sinéad O’Connor (1966-2023): A life in pictures

Home > Irish News Sinéad O'Connor (1966-2023): A life in picturesSinead O'Connor in 2007 (Niall Carson/PA)Sinead O'ConnorAn artwork featuring O'Connor at the Hard Rock Cafe in Dublin (PA)Singing at the 2008 Africa Day celebrations at Dublin Castle (Niall Carson/PA)Sinead O'Connor at Lourdes where she was ordained as a Priest in 1999 (Michael Crabtree/PA)03/03/03 Sinead O'connor pictured at the Meteor Ireland Music Awards at the then Point Depot. PIc: Colin Keegan, Collins, DublinSinead O'Connor singing with Chrissie Hynde in 1999 (Sean Dempsey/PA)Sinead O'Connor performing in the Big Top stage at Bestival, 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)Sinead O'Connor (Ian West/PA)03/03/03 Sinead O'Connor pictured at the Meteor Ireland Music Awards at the Point Depot. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins29/11/00 SINGER SINEAD O'CONNOR CELEBRATES THE 1st BIRTHDAY OF THE IRMA TRUST INSTRUMENT BANK AT CHIEF O'NEILLS HOTEL THIS AFTERNOON. SINCE THE FOUNDATION OF THE IRMA TRUST, THE INSTRUMENT BANK HAS HELPED TRANSFORM THE LIVES OF ALMOST 5000 DISADVANTAGED CHILDREN AND ADULTS ALL OVER IRELAND BY PROVIDING THEM WITH MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS...PICTURE COLIN KEEGAN, COLLINS, DUBLIN.7/10/99 Sinead O'Connor with author BP Fallon arriving at the Hot Press Music Awards at the Hall of Fame in Dublin. PIC: Colin Keegan, Collins, Dublin31/8/2008 Pictures from the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally Hall Co Laois. Sinead O Connor. Pic Collins/Collins3/4/11 Sinead O'Connor and brother Joe O'Connor, author, at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron/Collins01/06/12 Ryan Tubridy and Sinead O'Connor arive to The Late Late Show which celebrated its 50th anniversary. Pic Collins Photos01/06/12 Gay Byrne and Sinead Oconner arrive to The Late Late Show which celebrated its 50th anniversary. Pic Collins Photos25/3/13 Sinead O'Connor at the launch of her sister Eimear's book on Sean Keating at the RHA, Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron/Collins4/10/13 Sinead O'Connor at the Late Late show at RTE in Dublin. Picture Collins PhotosSinead O Connor with her daughter Roisin Waters on the main stage at Electric Picnic 2014. Pic: Collins 31/08/1429/11/07 Sinead O'Connor with Cathy Davey at the launch Meteor Ireland Music Awards in Dublin. Picture: Collins Photos25/02/'10 Sinead O'Connor sings at the funeral of puppeteer Eugene Lambert at St. Patricks Church, Booterstown. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins, Dublin.Sinead O'Connor ripping up a photo of the Pope on SNL in 199226/06/2020 Members of the public pass a Sinead O Connor Mural during the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic in Dublin's city centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins