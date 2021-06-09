Sinead Diver: ‘I was born there, Ireland is still my country. But on the world stage, I run for Australia’

Mayo woman Sinead Diver from Belmullet is a world-class marathon runner.

Some say she is the best female Irish marathon runner today, but – owing to a decision by the th en high-performance branch of Athletics Ireland back in 2014 – whatever she achieves in the Tokyo Olympics will be for Australia.

Sinead (44) is an enigma in world athletics. She began running only at the age of 33.

She told the Irish Independent she had just wanted to get fit after she had her second baby and make some friends while on maternity leave. Then she realised she was good. Very good.

In 2014 she ran the Melbourne Marathon in 2:34:15, nearly 10 minutes below the qualifying time for the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

She ran her personal best at the London marathon in 2019 of 2:24:11 – the second-fastest marathon ever by an Irish woman, behind Catherina McKiernan’s 2:22:23 set in 1998.

After Beijing, Sinead presumed she would run for Ireland. She even paints her nails in Irish colours when competing.

“I was born there, and it’s my country,” she says.

“But then, a month later, Athletics Ireland changed their qualifying time.

“The IWF time was 2.45, and I got 2.34, so I was well in, and then they changed the Irish qualifying time to 30 seconds faster than my time.

“I was so upset, and I was the only person impacted, so I took it very personally. I think they probably thought that me being 38, I wasn’t going to do that well. I don’t really know their reasons.

“I was an Australian citizen and I got a spot that year, and I have represented Australia ever since.”

It’s been six years since the decision that cost her a chance to represent Ireland at the Olympics, but it clearly still rankles.

“It didn’t get any attention because I was 38 and new to running. They probably thought they wouldn’t hear any more from me,” she said.

There is a new regime at Athletics Ireland now.

The IAAF has introduced rules mandating a three-year wait before changing allegiance to another country. It makes sense for Sinead to run for Australia for the rest of her career.

Sinead works in IT, and she and her husband Colin live in Melbourne with their sons, Eddie and Dara.

They moved there in 2002 after she finished studying PE and Irish at the University of Limerick.

“I was into lots of sports but never focused on running. We had kids, and life got busy,” she said.

“So running was the easiest way to keep fit and meet new people while I was on maternity leave.

“I loved it and found I was naturally good. It’s such a pity I didn’t get into it in college. But better late than never.”

Qualifying for the Olympics has been a rollercoaster for Sinead. She qualified for Rio in 2016, but a nagging knee injury ruled her out.

Then last year she made the team, but the coronavirus saw her hopes dashed.

Back to square one, Sinead had to requalify. And she did.

Explaining the trajectory of her sporting life, Sinead admits there are not many people she can be compared with.

“Eleven years ago, I was 33. I was not thinking about the Olympic Games. I joined my local athletic club and I started winning races. That’s it,” she said.

“I know I am time-boxed. I’m still running well. But I have no idea how long it will last for me.

“I’ve already broken the norm. Because my intro in athletics is so unusual, there are not that many people to compare me to. So it will be interesting to see.”

She quips: “Maybe everyone should start in their 30s.”

The daughter of Eddie and Bride Diver, Sinead knows she will have a lot of support in Belmullet, and beyond.