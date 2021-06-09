| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sinead Diver: ‘I was born there, Ireland is still my country. But on the world stage, I run for Australia’

Mayo-born athlete Sinead Diver, who took up running at age 33, cannot represent her home country 

Sinead Diver from Belmullet, Co Mayo, representing Austraila Expand
Sinead Diver training in Melbourne Expand
Sinead Diver competes in the Elite Women's Field during the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon in October, 2020. Photo: John Sibley/Getty Images Expand
Sinead Diver, centre, running with friends Expand

Close

Sinead Diver from Belmullet, Co Mayo, representing Austraila

Sinead Diver from Belmullet, Co Mayo, representing Austraila

Sinead Diver training in Melbourne

Sinead Diver training in Melbourne

Sinead Diver competes in the Elite Women's Field during the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon in October, 2020. Photo: John Sibley/Getty Images

Sinead Diver competes in the Elite Women's Field during the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon in October, 2020. Photo: John Sibley/Getty Images

Sinead Diver, centre, running with friends

Sinead Diver, centre, running with friends

/

Sinead Diver from Belmullet, Co Mayo, representing Austraila

Eavan Murray

Mayo woman Sinead Diver from Belmullet is a world-class marathon runner.

Some say she is the best female Irish marathon runner today, but – owing to a decision by the th en high-performance branch of Athletics Ireland back in 2014 – whatever she achieves in the Tokyo Olympics will be for Australia.

Sinead (44) is an enigma in world athletics. She began running only at the age of 33.

Most Watched

Privacy