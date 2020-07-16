'Since our dad's death, we've felt his loss has just been written off' - family want inquiry into management of virus at Dealgan House nursing home

SOMETHING about the picture just didn’t sit right.

Dominic McNally was sitting in his bed, propped up by two neatly placed pillows and tucked in with a crisp white sheet.

An 80th birthday balloon, dropped off earlier in the day, was hanging on the wall behind the bed and two birthday banners, also part of the special delivery, were stuck on either side of it.

“Everything in the picture looked perfect,” says his daughter Vivienne.

“Everything except my father. I hadn’t seen him in weeks and the pictures…well a blind man could see. He was like someone on their death-bed and that’s the truth of it. I was shocked, absolutely shocked.”

Earlier that morning, on April 13, Vivienne had arrived at Dealgan Nursing home in Dundalk, Co.Louth with gifts, cards and birthday decorations to mark her father’s 80th. Dominic, a father of six and one-time prize-winning runner, hadn’t seen his family since late February. Visitor restrictions had been imposed on March 6 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and residents were being kept inside and apart from family as a precaution.

In an effort to try and facilitate an alternative to a traditional birthday visit, the McNally family had arranged to stand outside the home on their father’s birthday, with a specially made banner, and celebrate the occasion from afar. Their father would be brought to the reception area, where he could see them outside. That was the plan.

“Fifteen minutes before we were due to arrive my mother got a call to say we couldn’t come,” recalls Vivienne.

22/6/20 Vivienne McNally, who's father Dominic passed away after contractiong Covid-19 while residing in Dealgan House in Dundalk. Pictured is Dominic McNally celebrating his birthday in Dealgan House. Picture: Arthur Carron

“The HSE were in, we were told. I went anyway.”

Vivienne’s father wasn’t at the reception area when she arrived and he wasn’t going to be taken up from his room, she was told. Instead, a staff member, dressed in full PPE, told her the items would be taken to his room. A photo would follow.

Two weeks prior, on March 31, the first two suspect Covid-19 cases in Dealgan House Nursing Home became known. The first confirmation of a positive case was on 4 April.

Emails alerting relatives to the outbreak, seen by the Irish Independent, were sent to next of kin on April 5 by Eoin Farrelly, the owner. Letters were posted on April 6 to those who didn’t have access to email, which included Dominic’s wife Angela.

By April 10, three residents had tested positive for Covid-19, with several others showing symptoms.

Farrelly, in a written update, said that test results were “very slow” coming back. “The absence of testing for staff showing symptoms has been a major difficulty,” he said, as staff were out of work for 14 days self-isolating.

“During March we ordered and stockpiled as much PPE as we were able to get,” but sourcing medical grade gear was difficult, the correspondence said.

The home did not receive PPE from the HSE “despite multiple orders” until after the first case on April 4, he said.

22/6/20 Vivienne McNally, who's father Dominic passed away after contractiong Covid-19 while residing in Dealgan House in Dundalk. Vivienne on her wedding day with her father Dominic Picture: Arthur Carron

Meanwhile, on the afternoon of April 13, when the birthday photo of her father pinged into her phone, Vivienne began to worry about exactly what was going on behind closed doors.

“I spoke to my mother and she agreed he didn’t look well,” she says.

“But you couldn’t go and hammer the door of the nursing home because you couldn’t get in to speak to anyone.”

From early April, leading up to her father’s birthday on April 13, Vivienne says it was a “daily struggle” to get updates on his condition.

Communication was poor at the time, Farrelly later said in an email to relatives, because key management staff were out sick due to Covid-19.

On Wednesday April 15, Vivienne was in town when she met someone who asked her did she know that two people had died earlier in the morning at Dealgan from Covid-19.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she says.

“I said, ‘Are joking me?’ so I rang my mother and I told her what I had heard. Mum said he couldn’t be in a safer place, he’s safer than the rest of us was how she put it and because of what I had seen at the front door, with the staff member in full PPE, I did think he was safe.”

The following day, the family got a call from the nursing home to inform them that their father had “taken a bit of a turn.”

22/6/20 Vivienne McNally, who's father Dominic passed away after contractiong Covid-19 while residing in Dealgan House in Dundalk. Pictured Vivienne and her father Dominic. Picture: Arthur Carron

“I thought, oh my God this is it,” says Vivienne.

“I was in bits the with the shock of it.”

According to Dealgan nursing home, Mr McNally “was receiving end of life care and became noticeably weaker on that afternoon of April 16th. The nurse caring for him judged that he was actively dying and informed his wife, Angela.”

The family were told that an end-of-life visit could be facilitated for one person, wearing PPE. Vivienne and her sister Audrey went to the nursing home first, where they had a conversation with a nurse outside in the pathway of the main entrance. Vivienne says she asked the nurse if she was sure her father didn’t have Covid-19, and was told no.

That afternoon, Vivienne and her sister Andrey both sat in the room with their father. Their mother Angela and brother Keith also had an end-of life visit. Vivienne estimates that they spent about five hours in the room.

According to Dealgan nursing home, “in response to a disagreement within the family” the nurse allowed each family member 20 minutes with Mr McNally. The family members not in the room sat outside in the garden at the window. However, Vivienne McNally vehemently denies the suggestion that a disagreement led to each family member being allowed into the room rather than just one.

“There was absolutely no arguing going on,” she says.

“It was mere anxiety of getting in to see him it had been weeks. I was eager to get in first to see him, I will admit to that but there was no argument.”

Vivienne was the first to enter the room. She had been given an apron, masks and gloves by the nurse.

“I asked if I could touch him because I wanted to hold his hand,” says Vivienne.

“She (the nurse) said ‘Yeah, you’ll be fine.’ I knelt down beside Daddy and just cried my heart out.”

Audrey went in to the room after Vivienne, followed by their mother Angela and Keith. The sisters left the room when their mother and brother entered and spent time there separately.

“The nurse came into the room later on when I was in the room with my sister,” says Vivienne.

25/6/20 Vivienne McNally, who's father Dominic passed away after contractiong Covid-19 while residing in Dealgan House in Dundalk. Picture: Arthur Carron

“She was telling us that there was no Covid in that section of nursing home that it (the area with Covid) was closed off and secured.”

She left at 8.30pm with the intention of returning the next morning. Dominic McNally passed away at 1am. He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and was one of 22 Dealgan Nursing home residents who died from the virus.

“It was horrendous,” says Vivienne.

“We had the burial for daddy on the Monday and we had to have the service in the graveyard. His sons couldn’t carry his coffin and we had to stand at a social distance. No one could come near us. Straight after funeral we had to go to a Covid-19 test centre and then isolate for 14 days. We had the grief of losing our father and on top of that we had the worry of having Covid. “

No-one who spent time in the room with Mr McNally tested positive for the virus, but Vivienne feels they were exposed to unnecessary risk.

“We never should have been allowed in there,” she says.

“We were told our father didn’t have Covid, that there was no Covid in that part of the home, that it was fine. It wasn’t fine. What precautions were taken by Dealgan to protect or father?. We believe he deserves answers.”

In a statement, Dealgan nursing home said that “all families knew that visiting was not allowed” and denied that residents were put at risk by visitors being able to walk around freely.

The statement added: “Dominic had displayed no symptoms of Covid 19 but it was explained to the family that a risk still existed and that they should maintain social distance and wash hands on entering and leaving the room,”

Owner Eoin Farrelly said that efforts to control the outbreak at Dealgan included a letter he sent to Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, asking for help.

The McNally family, as well as several other families who lost loved ones in Dealgan, are calling for an inquiry into the management of the outbreak. Several TDs have also asked for a probe to be established.

“Since our father’s death we have just felt that his loss has just been written off,” says Vivienne.

“I get the feeling that because he was elderly and he was in a home it’s a case of, ‘Oh well sure he was going to die anyway.’ That’s not the way to look at the life of someone who was loved dearly. Then we have all the other questions of us being allowed in to the home when there was Covid in there and what we saw inside. It’s not something we feel we can continue to stay silent about.”

Online Editors