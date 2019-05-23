Sinéad teams up for 'body positivity' exhibition

Advocate Sinéad Burke has helped create the world's first little-person mannequins, which will be part of a 'body positivity' fashion exhibition.

The Dublin writer teamed up with the National Museum of Scotland to create the mannequins over the past five months, which were cast from Burke's body.

She is pictured wearing a dress by designer Christopher Kane at the opening of the exhibition 'Body Beautiful: Diversity on the Catwalk'.

It will examine how today's fashion industry is challenging perceptions and championing alternative ideals of beauty through size, gender, age, race and disability.

The exhibition will champion the people, designs, and voices, putting on display iconic looks that mark pivotal moments in contemporary fashion including Jean Paul Gaultier, Ferragamo, Pam Hogg and Ashish.

Some of the key pieces include a camel coat and matching hijab from Max Mara's collection, worn on the catwalk by Somali-American model Halima Aden - the first hijab-wearing model to walk the international high-fashion catwalks.

Also on display will be a bustier from Chromat, modelled by Denise Bidot, who made history as the first plus-size model to open a straight-size show at New York Fashion Week.

Burke said on Twitter: "There's that phrase, 'if you can see it, you can be it'. Over the past five months, the @NtlMuseumsScot, @Proportion and I have being making the world's first little person mannequins. This morning, I got to see my mannequins for the first time and wow, are they somethin'..."

Irish Independent