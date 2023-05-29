Simply the Best: Tina Turner threatened to sue Johnny Adair’s loyalist terror gang over use of hit song

Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair revealed that the late pop queen’s representatives contacted the terror group

Johnny Adair wearing a UFF Simply the Best T-shirt at Drumcree in 2000

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Tina Turner threatened to sue the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) in a bid to get the loyalist gang to stop using her hit Simply the Best as a terror anthem, it can be revealed.

Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair revealed that the late pop queen’s representatives contacted the terror group and told them they were in breach of copyright laws by using one of Turner’s most famous songs.

The stunning revelation emerged after Turner died at her home in Switzerland at the age of 83.

Fanatical terror group the Ulster Freedom Fighters – an even more deadly wing of the sectarian UDA – adopted the song in a tribute to their hitmen who spread terror throughout Belfast for years by attacks which included spraying bookies shops and Catholic bars.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday World, Adair – now exiled in Scotland – said the gang he once led were contacted by Turner’s representatives, who incredibly rang the UDA headquarters on Belfast’s Shankill Road and actually delivered the message directly to double killer John White.

Adair (59) said: “What happened was John White – who ran the UDA offices on the Shankill – received a phone call from Tina Turner’s management.

“They said to tell Johnny Adair he didn’t have any legal rights to use Tina’s Simply the Best song and they wanted it to stop immediately.”

But Adair said he just brushed off the demand. “You’d have thought it had been written specially for us,” he claimed, referring to the UDA’s Shankill C Company, which he headed for many years.

“When it came to loyalist terror, ‘C Coy’ was Simply the Best,” he claimed. “And everyone knew it.”

The song was blasted out before paramilitary shows of strength at bonfires, at Drumcree during the Orange Order stand-off and during public displays of newly released loyalist prisoners, including one famous occasion at Belfast’s Ulster Hall.

Adair even ordered UFF T-shirts with the Simply the Best slogan, which members and supporters of the paramilitary group wore at protests and marches.

Adair in Germany with UDA ‘groupies’ wearing anthem-inspired tops

When Adair travelled abroad to visit loyalist support groups, they often donned the same T-shirts and even got tattoos of the Tina Turner hit. The song was also played at various loyalist weddings, sparking condemnation.

This week Adair was unapologetic about using the song, saying it reflected C Coy’s status as the “best” at “terror”.

He said: “We all loved Tina Turner. She was simply the best soul singer in the world. And whenever we staged a paramilitary show of strength, our supporters always demanded to hear Simply the Best. It suited the situation perfectly.”

He went on to claim: “We were what the SAS was to the British Army. C Coy was not the UDA. That’s a fact.

“Anytime there was a show of strength, that music came on and so it became associated with us. Whether it was in a hall or outside, the audience just erupted.”

Tina Turner died at the age of 83

He added: “We were also contacted by Nike who had seen me wearing their products on TV. I loved Nike clothes. They also asked could Mr Adair please refrain from wearing their tops.”

Adair’s one-time sidekick John White – who took the call about Simply the Best – is responsible for carrying out one of the most brutal murders of the Troubles in 1973.

Described by a judge as “the most horrific murder I have ever seen”, he and a mob of UFF brutes shot and stabbed Catholic SDLP man Paddy Wilson (39) and his Protestant friend Irene Andrews (29). Paddy and Irene had their throats slit and the savage assault was also damned as a frenzied attack – a “psychotic outburst”.

White later claimed he led an assassination squad aimed at slaughtering a Catholic on the night of the killing.

He said Paddy and Irene weren’t planned targets and they came on them by accident.