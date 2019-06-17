'Simply amazing' girl who called 999 when father fell ill awarded for bravery

A young girl who stayed on the phone to ambulance control after her dad suddenly became ill has been honoured with a bravery award.

Lauren Brennan was in the park with her dad John, mum Claire, brother Shaun, a friend and the family dog.

Her father said he "suddenly lost all power in my left side and lost my speech".

John (38), who was born with a genetic heart condition, said: "My wife thought I was having a suspected stroke due to my heart condition and started to put me in the recovery position."

Even though she was only nine at the time, in July 2016, Lauren quickly rang 999.

Lauren was able to relay all information and instructions from ambulance control, so her mother was able to stay with her father and help until the ambulance arrived.

Lauren Brennan with her award. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

John and Claire said Lauren, who is now 12 and lives in Tallanstown, Co Louth, "was simply amazing".

Lauren has now paid a special visit to the National Ambulance Service headquarters in Tallaght, Dublin, where she received an award for bravery.

John had a heart transplant in September and says he thinks of his donor and their family every day.

Irish Independent