Ireland rugby star Simon Zebo has announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Elvira Fernandez.

Ireland rugby star Simon Zebo has announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Elvira Fernandez.

Zebo took to his Instagram account this morning to announce he had proposed to Elvira in Paris next to the Eiffel Tower.

Elvira Fernandez and boyfriend Simon Zebo with their children Jacob and Sofia. Picture: Instagram

"My childhood sweetheart said yes. From the bushes in blackrock as 15/16 yr olds to the bright lights of Paris as parents of 3 beautiful children. Love you forever eva my queen," Zebo wrote.

Online Editors