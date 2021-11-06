Simon Young: ‘His hugs were indescribable, his advice was priceless and his talents were endless’

An ice cream van at the funeral of former RTE DJ Simon Young at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ian Dempsey at the funeral of former RTE DJ Simon Young at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin. Photo: Tony Gavin

A portrait and floral tribute at the funeral of former RTE DJ Simon Young at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin. Photo: Tony Gavin

Broadcaster Simon Young was remembered as a funny and kind man who had a “magic inside him that drew people in” at his funeral in Dublin today.

The funeral mass for the late DJ took place at 11.30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin.

An ice-cream van waited outside the church as one of Mr Young’s last wishes was that people feel “as happy as they do eating a whippy” on the day of his funeral.

Gifts of a fishing miniature, a record, and a photo of the late DJ with his two children were brought to the altar.

The father of two passed away on Sunday at the age of 62 after a long illness. He lived in Clondalkin and Castleknock in Dublin, and was originally from Glasnevin.

The broadcaster presented Simon’s Choice on Saturday mornings on RTÉ 2FM in the late 80’s and also appeared on television as he presented The Beatbox and contributed to children’s show Dempsey’s Den.

Members of his family paid warm tributes to Mr Young, whose real name was Thomas Meade. His nephew Jay said that listening to his uncle play music and speak with his listeners started his “fascination with radio”.

“My earliest memory of Simon was when I was in my grandparents when I was three of four, really young, and his proud parents were listening to him on the radio and they would say ‘that’s your uncle Simon on the radio’ but I couldn’t get my head around it,” he said.

“I was getting my Grandad to open the radio to show me that he wasn’t inside it, that started my fascination with radio.”

“Simon was an inspiration to me, he was one of a kind, and he would always say ‘we are not here for a long time we are here for a good time.’”

Jay said his uncle “couldn’t believe his luck” when his “pride and joy” came along, his daughter Holly and he was also ecstatic when baby number two came along, a boy called Nathan.

Mr Young faced a long illness, which he first opened up about in 2011, and his son Nathan said he was extremely thankful for the memories they shared, “the lengthy conversations we exchanged, and the knowledge of how much we loved and cared for each other.”

The broadcaster’s brother Glen said he was a “unique and very special brother and friend.”

“The one thing I always remember about Tom is his humour, no matter how dark it seemed he always tried to see the bright side,” he said.

"Tom is written into our lives, through his family, his children Nathan and Holly, his loved ones, and his fans.

“He was a special guy, he did ask me in the final months, he said ‘If I have to go, I want it to be a happy occasion’.

"He said ‘you know when you’re a kid and you get an ice-cream from Mr Whippy and you’re the happiest ever, I want everyone to feel that way’.

“So, there’s a Mr Whippy van outside, after we’ve finished here everyone’s welcome to have an ice cream and chocolate’s not extra.”

Mr Young’s daughter Holly said her father was “born to be a dad”.

"There was magic inside him that drew people in and made him so memorable, every room he entered would be a friendlier and funnier place,” she said.

“His hugs were indescribable, his advice was priceless and his talents were endless. This week I heard countless people say they had never met anyone who didn’t like my dad.

“In so many ways he was born to be a dad, he couldn't physically get enough hugs and kisses. He was such a fun person to be around with a young spirit.

"Hearing ‘I love you’ from my dad 20 times in one conversation was the standard.”

The broadcaster is survived by his wife Phyl, children and siblings Glen, Diane and Elaine.



