Simon Harris to receive award for his 'admirable work' as Minister for Health

Former Minister for Health Simon Harris is to receive an award for his work during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Harris, who is now the Minister for Higher Education, will be awarded the ‘Trinity Praeses Elit’ by the Trinity College Law Society.

In a letter to Mr Harris, the Society said he had been nominated for the award for his “admirable work” as Minister for Health and his “leadership during the Coronavirus pandemic”.

Read More

The Society also praised him for work as Minister for Higher Education and said “no person” is “more equipped than you to create an education system which is accessible to all.”

They said the award is given to recipients who have “advanced discourse” in their line of work and who have been a “source of inspiration for young people everywhere.”

Previous recipients of the award include Mary McAleese, Mary Robinson, Samantha Power, Bob Geldof, Jeremy Paxman, Lenny Abrahamson and Alex Salmond.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the Law Society’s Facebook page.

Since leaving the Department of Health, Minister Harris has provided regular analysis and commentary on the pandemic.

On Sunday, he announced on RTE that new restrictions would be introduced today.

He also recorded a four minute video on Instagram updating his followers on restrictions and offering advice on how to deal wit the new measures.

The video has been widely shared and has more than 388,000 views.

The current Health Minister is his constituency colleague Stephen Donnelly.

Read More

Online Editors