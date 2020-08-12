HIGHER Education Minister Simon Harris has called for more targeted lockdowns rather than shutting down entire counties and has said the State's testing programme needs to be ramped up.

Mr Harris said it had become clear that Covid-19 was “going to be here for an awful long time” and that sufficient testing capacity was in place, but that the number of tests being carried out has fallen in recent weeks.

Mr Harris said the Government can be “more sophisticated” in how restrictions can be applied and will need to take learnings from the country-wide restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly that were introduced last Friday.

“We’ll need to look at how that worked and see if there’s learnings from that. Would it be possible, if you have a very regular programme of testing in meat factories, can we detect a problem quicker? Will we be able to act quicker the next time? Will we be able to move to close down a meat factory while we’re awaiting the results and would that mean an entire county wouldn’t have to be shut down?” he said.

Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday, the former health minister added: “I do think the more forensic we can be rather than kind of blanket shutdowns, the better it is for everybody’s sanity.”

Mr Harris said he was "very conscious" that some people in certain counties live "many, many, many miles away" from an outbreak. "They're saying: 'How come I've had to shut down or I've had to restrict my movements and somebody who lives much much closer to the outbreak but in a different county doesn't?'" he said.

He said that regular testing should have been carried out in meat factories since March, that the capacity exists to do up to 15,000 tests per day and that this should now be ramped up in a targeted way in vulnerable locations.

“We built up massive testing capacity in this country in recent months, we have spent an awful lot of money on putting in really good testing infrastructure. Paul Reid and the HSE have done an amazing job,” Mr Harris said.

"We need to use that testing infrastructure, we need to test, test, test, back to first principles. That's what the World Health Organization said: ‘test, test, test.’

“I do note that we were testing in and around 9,000 people a day and getting results back and that number did fall over the last while to about 3,000, 4,000 a day. We need to ramp that back up and I really welcome the comments of the Taoiseach yesterday in that regard.

“We have capacity, let's use that capacity, because it's only by testing, testing quickly, testing anyone with a symptom or putting a programme in place for testing groups that may be particularly at risk.”

Mr Harris also said that the pandemic had shone a light on inequality in Ireland and that this needed to be dealt with in the new national plan being prepared by Government to deal with the virus for the next six to nine months.

He was speaking at the launch of a new Government scheme to incentivise employers to take on apprentices. Under the programme, any employer who hires an apprentice and retains them for a year can avail of a €3,000 grant from the State.

Online Editors