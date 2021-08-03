| 16.5°C Dublin

Simon Harris and wife Caoimhe expecting their second child ‘very soon’

Louise Kennedy

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced that he and his wife Caoimhe are expecting their second child “very soon”.

Mr Harris shared the news with his 170,000 followers on Instagram, posting a photo of a toy and a baby blanket.

“In the West on a short break and the last before Saoirse becomes a big sister.

“Our new arrival is due very soon,” he wrote.

Mr Harris married Caoimhe Wade, a cardiac nurse, in July 2017 in St Patrick’s Church in Kilquade, Co Wicklow.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saoirse (2), in January 2019.

Mr Harris did not specify when the new arrival is due but confirmed it will be “soon”.

The family are currently enjoying a holiday in Co Mayo with the Fine Gael TD sharing photos over the bank holiday weekend.

He added: "We really do live in such a beautiful country. Hope you are getting some time this weekend to enjoy it. Have a good Bank Holiday Weekend."

