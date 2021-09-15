Simon Coveney’s deletion of texts about Zappone UN job ‘stinks to high heaven’ – Mary Lou McDonald tells Dáil

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney breached the law by deleting texts in relation to the failed appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN envoy, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has told the Dáil.

Ms McDonald said the Foreign Affairs Minister had admitted deleting texts once he deemed the conversation was finished.

She said this breached the terms of the Freedom of Information legislation and she asked the Taoiseach what other Ministers did the same kind of thing.

“It is not the prerogative of any Government Minister to delete texts on the basis of his or her own judgement,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

Ms McDonald said texts messages had to be kept for journalism, for activism on various issues, and they are central to the working of democracy. She said the law was clear that ministerial texts had to be preserved.

“This stinks to high heavens,” she added saying it raised questions about how widespread such text deletion was in Government. She asked the Taoiseach to say what he had done to address this issue and she said people were angered and concerned.

Replying, the Taoiseach said he understood there was public anger – but he argued that people were more concerned about Covid-19, housing and health services.

Mr Martin said the questions around the appointment of Ms Zappone to a position of part-time UN envoy – which did not go ahead –required a proportionate response. He did not believe Sinn Féin’s motion of no-confidence in Minister Coveney, before the Dáil later this evening, was proportionate.

The Taoiseach said Mr Coveney had admitted to errors and lapses in his handling of the issue and he had twice apologised in person to the relevant Oireachtas committee. But he said the Foreign Affairs Minister had acted in good faith at all times.

Mr Martin told Sinn Féin leader she needed to “look into her own cupboard” on the question of appoinments – especially in its role in government in the North. He said Sinn Féin had appointed many of their own people to important jobs.

“Any texts in relation to Government business should not be deleted. I’ve made that clear to other Government Ministers,” Mr Martin said.

He added that it was not up to the Sinn Féin leader to decide whether Simon Coveney had breached the law.