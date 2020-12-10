Simon Coveney says Sinn Féin voters ‘need to know who the party are’ when they vote for them

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said “people need to know who Sinn Féin are when they vote for them,” in relation to the party “not apologising for an IRA murdering campaign wrought across Ireland for a period”.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, Mr Coveney said he “didn’t know” if Sinn Féin voters knew the party’s stance on IRA campaigns, saying “people vote for Sinn Féin for lots of reasons, and I support that mandate”.

This came in response to Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne’s comment that Sinn Féin should stop apologising for their “core beliefs” and said that violence up to the 1980s was part of a conflict due to “occupation”.

“Apologies – in my own personal view – they should stop,” Mr Browne said on Tipp FM yesterday.

Mr Browne also admitted calling to Sinn Féin members’ homes when he disagreed with social media posts they had made and defended his party colleague Brian Stanley over tweets he made about IRA operations and Leo Varadkar.

Mr Stanley has apologised “if he caused any hurt or offence” due to the tweets and will make a statement to the Dáil clarifying his position next Tuesday. Mary Lou McDonald has backed Mr Stanley and said the issue “was not a resigning matter”.

Minister Coveney said he believed it was “important to understand the party we are voting for,” along with “their motivation and history and what they continue to justify”.

“They [Sinn Féin] are a significant part of Irish politics, they had a very good general election and aspire to be in government. I think it is important that people know what they are voting for and what they would get if Sinn Féin were in government.

“I don’t believe justifying IRA actions is something that I can support and I think that a lot of other people share that view,” the Foreign Affairs Minister said.

