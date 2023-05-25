Simon Coveney says Facebook owner Meta job cuts not a reflection on Irish economy

Trade and Employment Minister Simon Coveney has said the Government will support those Irish workers who have lost their job at Facebook owner Meta and that we have a strong economy.

The US-based Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp parent firm confirmed yesterday that is to lay off 490 additional staff from its Irish division on top of 350 job losses already announced.

It means that the tech giant will have let almost a third of its Irish staff go during the current tech downturn.

The layoffs are for full-time staff in finance, sales, marketing, analytics, operations and engineering.

It is understood that the final number of redundancies will be subject to a collective consultation process, which is mandatory for mass layoffs under Irish law.

“Our focus and our concern is with the people who are going to be impacted, 490 people who are going to lose their job at Meta,” Mr Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“My job and the job of government and our agencies is to make sure that those people are supported in any way that’s needed.

“If necessary, to upskill and to find alternative employment. But we’re living in a very strong economy right now in Ireland and the skills that these people have are highly sought after.

“I think they will find new employment quickly but of course we need to make sure that we help them do that and we will.”

The cuts are the result of an announcement made by Mark Zuckerberg in March, where layoffs of 10,000 worldwide were flagged.

The company has informed the Government and state agencies of the proposed cuts.

The Enterprise Minister said this is part of a “much broader trend globally” where technology companies have decided to reduce their global headcount.

“What we’ve seen here is a very large global company that has revenues close to €120b a year, making a decision to reduce their global headcount significantly to improve their share price basically,” he said.

“And acknowledging the fact that they hired far too many people last year, what it’s not is a reflection on the Irish economy and how Ireland is seen by tech companies.

“They made this announcement in March, but they didn’t announce the detail of where the jobs would go.

“We got the detail of that yesterday and there are many other tech companies in Ireland who have made global decisions that we’ve yet to get the detail of in Ireland.”

Mark Zuckerberg said that the company was currently seeking “organisational efficiency, [to] dramatically increase developer productivity and tooling, optimise distributed work, garbage collect unnecessary processes, and more”.