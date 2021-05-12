Simon Coveney questions whether Israel doing enough to protect Palestinian civilians as it hits back at Hamas rockets

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has questioned whether Israel has done enough to ensure that civilians and populations are not killed while defending their country after the death toll in Gaza has risen to 48 Palestinians, including 14 children.

“Israel can rightly claim that it can defend itself to protect their own civilians, six of whom have been killed by rocket attacks,” the Foreign Affairs Minister said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime. “But, they also have an obligation to ensure that they do everything possible to ensure civilian populations and children are not killed in the act of defending their own citizens.”

Mr Coveney confirmed that the Irish ambassador in Israel had been summoned to the Israeli foreign office over his comments on the escalating violence in Gaza.

"Yes that's true, it’s not the first time our ambassador has been called in by foreign ministry, I’m quite outspoken on the middle east peace process,” he said.

When asked if this is an intent to “put a muzzle” on him, Minister Coveney said: “Well, it’s not working.”

He added: “I think we have a very good ambassador in Israel and he outlined in very clear terms why I’ve made the statements I’ve made, why they are justified, why they are consistent with international law and why Ireland has an obligation as a security council member and as an EU member to speak honestly and frankly about the concerns that we have.”

Minister Coveney said he “doesn’t take sides” on the Middle East peace process and isn’t pro-Israeli or pro-Palestinian.

He added: “The Irish position is based on international law and respect for that on UN security council resolutions and for the obligations of an occupying power in occupied territory, and so Israel has obligations in that context and it’s important that they take them seriously and the international community holds them to account for that.”

More than 300 people have been wounded in the conflict, including 86 children and 39 women.

Six Israelis, including three women and a child, were killed by rocket fire, and dozens of people were wounded.

While the rapidly escalating conflict has brought images familiar from the 2014 Israel-Hamas war, the past day has also seen a startling new factor – a burst of fury from Israel’s Palestinian citizens in support of those living in the territories and against Israel’s recent response to unrest in Jerusalem and its current operations in Gaza.

Amid those protests, communal violence erupted in several mixed Jewish-Arab Israeli cities, including the burning of a Jewish-owned restaurant and a synagogue, the fatal shooting of an Arab man and attacks on Arab-owned cars.

In a rare move that highlighted the tensions, Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday ordered units of border guards deployed to help police keep order.

With reporting from PA