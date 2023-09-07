Simon Coveney explains why he ‘made it a point’ to not speak about RTÉ controversies despite his brother's resignation

Simon Coveney has explained why he has “made it a point” to not publicly speak about ongoing controversies at RTÉ.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, the Enterprise Minister said he has been “somewhat cautious” to comment on the national broadcaster and said he decided “not to be part of” Government discussions about RTÉ.

“As people will know, one of my siblings was on the Executive Board there so I’ve made it a point of not commenting on RTÉ, but I would say though is – more generally – there are a whole series of reports that are ongoing at the moment,” he said, adding that no payment will be made to RTÉ by Government until full clarity on the reform package is provided.

The Minister’s brother Rory Coveney was the Director of Strategy at RTÉ until his resignation in July.

Rory Coveney

In a statement, he said he stepped back from his role to give Kevin Bakhurst the “space” to curate “a fresh lead team” as he took up the role of Director General.

He was one of the top executives at the broadcaster to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee earlier this summer, where he was robustly questioned by TDs and senators on the box office flop Toy Show the Musical which cost the national broadcaster €2.2m.

Speaking to Newstalk this morning, the Minister for Enterprise said he has “decided to not be part” of discussions on RTÉ due to his siblings’ former role at the broadcaster.

“The Government has been asked by RTÉ to make a payment to RTÉ to effectively deal with a significant financial challenge for RTÉ,” he said today.

“The Government isn’t going to make any payment until we have real clarity on the reform package that’s been agreed for RTÉ to support public service broadcasting for the future and until all of the reports that are currently underway are done and we have full clarity in terms of all decisions that were made in RTÉ and by who.

“There was a long discussion yesterday in Government about RTÉ. I decided not to be part of that for the reason I’ve just outlined, and I think that’s the appropriate position for me to take.”

Speaking on what reform at RTÉ must look like, Mr Coveney said “transparency,” “good corporate governance” and “clarity in terms of value for money around the public service broadcasting value of RTÉ and the licence fee” must be involved.

He said the national broadcaster is a “hugely important organisation for discourse, for entertainment, for politics, for democracy in Ireland.”

“There are many countries that don’t have independent media and RTÉ is a really important part of Irish society. Clearly, there are challenges and questions for RTÉ and for the new Director General there and we need to give him the support that he needs to make change, the changes that are necessary to modernise RTÉ.”

Mr Coveney added that there has been a “very public debate and exposure of things that have happened at RTÉ” that he knows “raise a whole series of questions.”

“We have Oireachtas Committees looking into that, we have independent accountants looking into different elements of that.

“We have to allow that process to take its course and then we have to make important decisions as the Government in terms of how we fund RTÉ in the future in the medium to long term and what level of support payments are needed in the the short term to ensure that RTÉ can do it’s job.

"But, in order for those payments to happen, I think people would expect that the Government would be quite demanding of RTÉ in terms of transparency, corporate governance and clarity around some of the decisions that have been made in recent years.”

RTÉ’s former Director of Strategy Rory Coveney resigned with immediate effect in July with Director General Kevin Bakhurst thanking him for his “diligence, energy and insight” as he stepped down from the role.

“I met with Kevin over the past few days and told him I believed the tough job ahead of him would be made somewhat easier if he had a fresh lead team,” Rory Coveney said in a statement.

"I’ve tendered my resignation immediately to give him the space to do that. Having worked with Kevin before, I’ve absolute faith in him. He’s the right person to rebuild the national broadcaster. I wish him the very best.”