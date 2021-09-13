Simon Coveney ‘committed’ to meeting female Defence Forces members profiled in damning RTÉ sexual abuse documentary

Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney has said he “committed” to meeting the female soldiers who were profiled in an RTÉ documentary which highlighted abuses in the Irish Defence Forces.

The documentary by broadcaster Katie Hannon, Women of Honour, was a damning account by female former members of the army and navy which detailed sexual assault and harassment by male colleagues and superiors, and job discrimination against female members with children.

The women said when they made complaints they were ignored, with some leaving the Defence Forces as a result.

The programme came after a protected disclosure made by a whistleblower earlier this year, and Labour, Sinn Féin, the Soc Dems and Aontú have called for an independent inquiry into the issues raised.

A statement released by the Department of Defence this morning said: “The Minister [Simon Coveney] would like to express concern for the welfare of the women who have recounted their experiences on the Women of Honour programme on RTE Radio on the 11th of Sept, and express significant concern about the allegations made.

“All members of the Defence Forces have a right to be treated with respect, equality and dignity and to carry out their duties free from any form of sexual harassment, harassment or bullying.”

The statement continues that Minister Coveney receives information on such matters both formally by way of regular reports from the Chief of Staff and by correspondence provided to him in a confidential manner by individuals who wished to have their identity protected.

The Department said: “The Minister was aware of some of the complaints profiled in the programme, but not the specific details of all. Senior officials have personally met and interacted with some of the people who were profiled on the programme, to facilitate them in bringing their complaints forward for investigation to the appropriate competent authority, An Garda Síochána.

“Minister Coveney is committed to meeting with the women profiled, should they wish to do so and will be taking steps to make contact.”

The Department has also confirmed that the Minister will ask for the content of the programme to be reviewed and a number of specific actions have progressed in recent months with a view to shaping future reforms.

These plans include the establishment of an independent review to examine current policies and procedures dealing with workplace issues such as dignity, bullying, harassment, sexual harassment and discrimination. Terms and suggested nominees are at an advanced discussion stage and these will be formalised this week.

The Department said in recent months, the minister has been in receipt of correspondence - primarily from one source – outlining a number of allegations, including sexual assault allegations of a historical nature. The allegations relate to events said to have occurred within the Permanent Defence Force.

An additional specific independently led assessment of actions taken to date and whether any other actions should be adopted is also being established in relation to this specific issue it said.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Defence Forces established in December 2020, is due to report by end December 2021 and their views will also be an important aid to this independently chaired group.

The Department said the Minister and the Defence Organisation is committed to providing a safe place of work for all employees.