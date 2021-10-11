A representative of the Irish Government attending a church service to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland is “the right thing to do”, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Minister Coveney confirmed that both he and Minister Jack Chambers will attend the service on October 21.

The minister said he was attending because, “the Government has asked me to” and said he believed, “it is the right thing to do”.

President Michael D Higgins declined an invitation to the event as he believed the title of the commemoration service in Armagh had a title that was not “politically neutral”.

Read More

The church leaders who organised the event at which Queen Elizabeth will attend have said the tone of the public debate around their ‘Service of Reflection and Hope’ had, “shone a light on the societal wounds we wish to reflect on in this service”.

Minister Coveney said he respects the decision of the President not to attend but said, “the Government is in a different position in terms of consideration and I think it’s the right thing to do,” Mr Coveney said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“This is not a commemoration, and certainly not a celebration, this is a church service of reflection on the hurt and division of the last 100 years with a willingness to look ahead with more optimism and hope.

“It’s allowing people with very different perspectives on the past to stand in the same church and have that reflection.

“I’m someone that believes that partition was a terrible mistake and has caused extraordinary division on this island, but there are many other people that have a different perspective, and I believe we have to be mature enough to reflect together and look forward if we are going to be serious about a shared island in the future,” Minister Coveney said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also accused the UK with “moving the goalposts” once again with regard to Northern Ireland protocol and said the UK dismiss EU proposals “before they’re released”.

Minister Coveney said that Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic and the wider EU Commission are committed to solving “practical issues” that affect businesses in Northern Ireland.

Mr Coveney said it was “a bit rich” of British Brexit Minister David Frost to criticise him for “negotiating via Twitter” when he in turn was briefing British media days in advance on the speech he will make on Wednesday.

“It’s a bit rich quite frankly as he is briefing the British media to say, ‘the EU can make the changes they want to make but effectively it’s not enough and we want more’.

"Now it’s the ECJ [European Court of Justice] is the main issue.

“If the ECJ was an absolute red line for the UK, why did they sign up to an agreement that allowed the ECJ to be the final arbiter for the implementation of the protocol in Northern Ireland.

"This is being seen across the EU as the same pattern over and over. The EU tries to solve problems and the UK dismisses solutions before they’re even published and asks for more,” Minister Coveney said.