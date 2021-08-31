Simon Coveney admits that Katherine Zappone did invite him to her Merrion Hotel party

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has admitted Katherine Zappone invited him to her controversial Merrion Hotel party.

The revelation comes despite the minister's spokesperson previously claiming that Mr Coveney did not receive an invitation to Ms Zappone’s event and that the first he knew about it was from reports in the Irish Independent.

Mr Coveney told the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee it was “not a formal invitation” and he had “no interest” in going.

The outdoor social occasion, which was attended by 50 people including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, came six days before Ms Zappone's controversial appointment as a UN Special Envoy for Freedom of Expression - a role she later relinquished following a public furore.

Speaking to the committee this evening, Mr Coveney said: “In terms of the Merrion Hotel event, I did get a text telling me that it was on, but I didn't have a formal invitation or anything.

“I had no interest in going. I didn't respond to it, and I wasn't in the country - so I had no connection or knowledge around that event, to be honest with you…I didn't even know whether it was taking place afterwards.”

Mr Coveney later said in response to questions from Fianna Fáil Senator Catherine Ardagh that Ms Zappone herself had texted him but described it as “banner, freeze frame of the event” and there was “no formal request coming to me in terms of attending”.

Mr Coveney also revealed to TDs and Senators that he had told the Tánaiste “a few days” before the Merrion Hotel party about the UN special envoy role.

He said that Mr Varadkar had texted him to say he would be seeing Ms Zappone as she was coming to Dublin. “He asked was there anything that he needed to know and I texted him back to say we are looking at a concept of a special envoy role in the area of LGBT and freedom of expression space, that was the only conversation,” Mr Coveney said.

Mr Coveney later indicated to the committee that he had deleted text message exchanges with Mr Varadkar and Ms Zappone related to her appointment as a special envoy.

Asked by Sinn Féin TD John Brady if these texts would be made available under Freedom of Information, Mr Coveney said: “I don’t hold text messages for long periods of time because of data on my phone."

On the text invite he received from Ms Zappone, he said: "I don't have the exact date that I got that text - but I remember seeing it after that event because of the furore around it.”

Sinn Féin TD Sorcha Clarke later suggested that Mr Coveney should “invest in a new phone or invest in some cloud backup”.

Under questioning from Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen, Mr Coveney said he was not aware that Mr Varadkar was attending the Merrion Hotel event and said it was not a factor in the decisions being made around her appointment.

He insisted Ms Zappone had not lobbied for the appointment – but said he need not have even brought a memo to Cabinet on the matter, if she had been appointed a Special Envoy for his department, rather than the Government.

He said when making the proposal to her, he asked the Department of Foreign Affairs secretary general to talk to her directly about money – which had not been discussed between them - and to work out terms and conditions.

“I have never described the in and around €13,000 to €15,000 as a nominal salary. I simply let that salary issue be negotiated by the department with Katherine Zappone and I wasn’t involved in it…I never spoke to Katherine Zappone about money,” he said.

Mr Coveney said his former Cabinet colleague spoke to him in late summer last year after being involved for 18 months in the bid to secure a UN Security Council seat for Ireland.

“I can't remember whether it was before she left for New York or after she got there, but she'd been involved with my department for quite a number of months in advance of her leaving politics, linked to the Security Council work that we were doing.

"She said she was moving to New York and she simply said: ‘Look, if anything I can do to help your team in New York, I'd be really interested in doing that, either in a private capacity or professional capacity’, and that was it,” Mr Coveney said.

“It was a conversation effectively wishing her well for the future.”

He next spoke to her in the context of the US presidential election, and then briefly again in February this year, he said. He said he had had “a good professional relationship” with Ms Zappone, “as opposed to [being] close friends”.

He said he could understand the anger of people who had made extraordinary sacrifices as a result of Covid-19 and the perceptions people have in relation to the event in the Merrion Hotel and said the process and Ms Zappone’s appointment “did not have public confidence and did not go ahead”.

Mr Coveney said there was an obligation now to review the entire process of appointing special envoys and said it would be useful to work with the committee on this.

He said he did not feel the special envoy role was a “reward” for Ms Zappone’s work in the previous Fine Gael-Independent minority government and said that Ms Zappone had campaigned “all her life” on LGBTQ issues.

Asked by Independent senator Gerard Craughwell whether he gave Ms Zappone a diplomatic passport, Mr Coveney said he had not but “she probably would have been entitled to a diplomatic passport” had she taken up the role.