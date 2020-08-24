Simon Coveney admits Phil Hogan's position 'in difficulty' as Darragh O'Brien calls on EU Commissioner to resign

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney admitted that if EU Commissioner Phil Hogan cannot adequately explain his movements into and out of Kildare during the Covid-19 lockdown last week, his position will be "in difficulty."

It comes as Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has said Phil Hogan should resign from his position as EU Trade Commissioner following his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event.

His comments come after it emerged last night that Mr Hogan was stopped by gardai for using his phone while driving through Co Kildare during the lockdown on August 17 - the same day he travelled to Galway for the Oireachtas Golf Society tournament and dinner.

Last Friday, the Commissioner said he travelled directly to Galway and insisted he had not returned to Kildare while it was under lockdown. He has since admitted he travelled to Kildare from Kilkenny to pick up “personal belongings and work documents” before travelling to Galway for the golf outing.

Under the lockdown restrictions, Mr Hogan could travel to Kildare for work purposes but should not have left to play golf in another county as this is not considered an essential activity.

However, Mr Coveney insisted that the Government would have to wait and see what explanation Mr Hogan now offers both to Ireland and the EU Commissioner for his movements last week before a final determination can be made.

"My view on it is that I would like to read his explanations as to why he was in and out of Kildare and I would like to be reassured by those statements that he complied as best he could with the rules and regulations over Covid-19," he told 96FM.

"The same rules should apply to everyone in Ireland - if he didn't apply those rules to himself, then I think his position is in difficulty. We also have to give due process even though people are furious."

Mr Hogan has now supplied a detailed report on his travel in Ireland last week and his attendance at the controversial Galway golf event to EU Commission President Usula von der Leyen.

Mr Coveney declined to demand Mr Hogan's resignation - but said if he cannot properly explain events last week his position will clearly be in difficulty.

"I have known Phil Hogan for many years - he has been a very effective EU Commissioner. He is very well respected in Brussels. But I think people's view is that the same standard should apply to everybody -that is why the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste at the weekend asked Phil Hogan to consider his position."

"I am furious about it - that we had to spend time trying to persuade people that the Government is on their side," he said.

"They (senior Government officials) weren't happy that it took him so long to apologise for his being at the (Clifden) event. They weren't fully clear as to whether or not Mr Hogan complied with all the regulations, not only in terms of the event he went to in Clifden but also coming into and out of the county of Kildare which is effectively in lockdown. And also coming into and out of the country."

"I have asked him to clarify all of those issues."

Mr Coveney said he can understand the position of his ministerial colleague Darragh O'Brien who has called on Mr Hogan to resign.

"I can understand the sentiment voiced by Darragh this morning. He has seen his own colleague Dara Calleary step down very, very quickly over this. I think Dara acted very honourably and realised he had made a very, very bad mistake. He has apologised profusely over what happened.

"I can understand Daragh O'Brien would want consistency here and people taking responsibility for their actions. To be fair to Phil Hogan, he is now under the spotlight and needs to provide detailed answers - if those answers aren't credible, I think he is in difficulty."

"Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the EU Commission, also asked for a written report from Phil last night to explain all of those issues as well. I understand she got that report. She is the only one that can effectively ask Phil Hogan (to resign)."

He added: "His boss is Ursula von der Leyen - not the Taoiseach or the Tánaiste. That is why the power lies with her and not the Irish Government in terms of Phil's future."

Clarity needed

Commenting on Phil Hogan's position this morning, Darragh O'Brien said Mr Hogan needs act responsibly and provide "absolute clarity" around his movements in Ireland.

"We've been getting a drip feed of information and that's unhelpful, to say the least," Mr O'Brien told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"I think the commissioner needs to realise how rightly people are so angry about this event and his participation on it, and to look at other colleagues like Dara Calleary, who took responsibility for his actions, and who acted swiftly and responsibly in standing up to to his own responsibilities by resigning."

Fianna Fail TD Jim O'Callaghan said yesterday he does not think Mr Hogan resigning would be acting in the national interest as he has been a more central figure involved in the Brexit negotiations.

Mr O'Brien disagreed and said Government's strategy for Brexit is "not just pinned on one individual, nor should they ever been."

"I think to pin all our hopes on one individual is is simplistic. Michel Barnier has has led the negotiations on behalf of the European Union," he said.

"It's been a whole of government approach, our own Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Covney has been heavily involved. So, no I don't really think that argument as a justification for the commissioners to stay on stands up."

Meanwhile, Leas-Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly TD said that she had no confidence in Commissioner Phil Hogan, and that he should do the right thing and resign, regardless of how important his role was.

In the interview with Bríd Ní Chualáin on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta's Adhmhaidin programme, she said that he could not continue in his role.

“From what I understand from RTÉ, Commissioner Hogan has now made six statements, and it’s only five days since this event took place... Really, I’m speechless.”



“The Commissioner should accept his fate, in accordance with public sentiment. He can’t continue, regardless of how important the role is. Every role is important. The Agriculture Minister’s role is very important too, but he did the right thing and resigned ... and I should say that I have great respect for Dara Calleary, and he did the right thing.”

“We can’t accept six different statements from the European Commissioner and still have confidence in him. I have no confidence in the Commissioner at this point. It took six statements to get some of the truth. It can’t continue.”

Teachta Dála Connolly said that the controversy was doing huge damage to politics in this country, and to public confidence in the political system, and that she was livid about it.

Profound apology

Despite the Taoiseach and Tánaiste telling him to consider his position, Mr Hogan has resisted resigning but has offered a "profound apology" for attending the function.

In a statement, Mr Hogan said he knows his attendance has "touched a nerve" with the public and that he wishes to "apologise fully and unreservedly" for attending the event.

"I want, in particular, to apologise to the wonderful healthcare workers, who continue to put their lives on the line to combat Covid 19 and all people who have lost loved ones during this pandemic," Mr Hogan said.

"I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry, he added.

Mr Hogan said he realises fully the "unnecessary stress, risk and offense" caused to the people about his attendance at such an event, at such a "difficult time for all".

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said Mr Hogan's apology is welcome but that he should "consider his position" if he needs to take accountability and provide clarity surrounding his movements.

"It's our view that an apology is welcome but he also needs to account for himself and explain and answer any questions that might arise, not just in relation to the dinner, but also in relation to his movements around Ireland when he came back into the country, and in Kildare, and to confirm that he was compliant with public health guidelines at all times," He said.

"If he's not able to do that, and if he can't do that, well then he needs to consider his position, and that's what he said to him yesterday."

Mr Hogan's fate is in the hands of EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who has requested the Commissioner to provide a full report with details of the event.

More than 80 people including the now-former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary attended the event at the Clifden Station House Hotel in Co Galway, on Wednesday.

The event was held to mark its 50th anniversary at the Station House Hotel in Co Galway last Wednesday evening, after the Government announced new restrictions on Tuesday that reduced capacity for indoor gatherings from up to 50 to six people, with the exception of weddings and cultural events where up to 50 people can attend.

Fine Gael Senator and Seanad Leas Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer and Dara Calleary have both resigned from their positions on Friday and six senators have lost their party whips.

Also in attendance was Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, who has apologised for "any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines”, saying his understanding was that it was within the Government's Covid-19 guidelines.

Senior members of the judiciary, including the Chief Justice, have misgivings about Mr Justice Woulfe's attendance at the dinner.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke is to speak to Mr Justice Woulfe in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan have also agreed to recall the Dail.

The Dail is now expected to sit again at the beginning of September - two weeks earlier than originally planned.

