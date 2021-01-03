Similar number of car breakdowns reported to previous years despite lockdowns

The AA has reported over 130,000 breakdowns in 2020 and it attributes some of these to people holding onto current cars or opting to buy second-hand ones.

It revealed that worn-out batteries and electrical faults combined caused almost one in four breakdowns that needed rescuing last year.

In total, over 43,000 breakdowns were caused by faulty batteries and electrics throughout the year.

The breakdown assistance company attended 133,689 breakdowns from December 1 2019 to Novemver 31 2020.

Despite the various lockdowns, this number is largely in line with 2018 and 2019 numbers, according to the AA.

For the first 11 months of 2020, new car sales fell by 25pc, according to recent figures by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

Due to people opting to hold onto their car for longer or buying a second-hand car, the AA said it continues to see a high number of callouts with battery faults and defective tyres.

Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs, said that despite many of us spending more time at home, people relied more “than ever” on their cars whether that be to travel for essential work or help family members.

As the temperatures have dropped, the AA is warning motorists to be careful and take extra care in maintaining their car.

“If you were to look at this winter and compare it to previous years, you would think that there is less for motorists to be concerned about when it comes to car maintenance as we haven’t seen a great deal of serious weather events featuring flooding, ice or snow,” Mr Faughnan said.

“However, our patrols actually had their busiest day since the Beast from the East in early December, so if you are gearing up for a lengthy journey after the holidays – and particularly if your car has been largely idle between Christmas and New Years – it may be a good idea to start it now for 15 to 20 minutes to ensure your battery is ready to go.”

