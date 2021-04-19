Silence of the lamb! Young sheep kept in garda custody overnight after escaping from flock 

A lamb in Tipperary was kept in garda custody overnight after escaping from his flock.

After wandering away from his friends, the “little fella” was found on a road on his own last Saturday, so a passerby called the guards.

Gardaí in Clonmel picked him up and kept the little lamb in the station overnight until he was safely returned to his owner.

Many thanks to the person who phoned this in after locating him on the road. He was cared for overnight and returned to his grateful owner yesterday morning. 🐑 pic.twitter.com/3ptOvFZxzg — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 19, 2021

Sharing pictures of the lamb’s exciting night in custody, the Garda Info Twitter account wrote: “This little fella was found over the weekend by Gardaí in Clonmel after he became separated from his flock.

“Many thanks to the person who phoned this in after locating him on the road. He was cared for overnight and returned to his grateful owner yesterday morning.”

