‘Significant risks’ as Government keen to avoid ‘divisive’ pandemic bonus – Minister Michael McGrath

The Government will adopt a “considerate approach” and attempt to avoid bestowing a pandemic bonus on frontline workers that is “divisive”, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said.

Frontline public service employees such as healthcare workers and gardaí have called for a bonus for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic and Government is “carefully considering” a number of options to reward their efforts.

“We need to think carefully about that - we need to adopt a considerate approach and consult as widely as we possibly can within that period because there are significant risks in this.

“We have to avoid a divisive approach across our society, while at the same time, finding an appropriate way to recognise the outstanding work that so many people did over the last 18 months,” Minister McGrath told Newstalk this morning.

Options being considered by Government include an extra bank holiday this year to mark the efforts of frontline staff. A Fáilte Ireland analysis has revealed this could generate over €20m for the economy due to tourism.

An additional bonus payment or paid leave is also being considered, but Minister McGrath has cautioned that the 10 days paid leave across the public sector would cost “well over half a billion” to facilitate.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government wants to reflect the contribution that many people have made during the pandemic, including those in sectors like retail, in the forthcoming Budget.

“We want to reflect the contribution that people have made during Covid-19, particularly frontline workers and those frontline workers have been in many sectors, not least in retail, for example, right from the beginning and commencement of the pandemic and it will be challenging, but that is something that we are working towards energetically and proactively," Mr Martin told Irish journalists last week in New York.

Mr Martin said he was not going to get into specifics in advance of the Budget but said that there would be further engagement with the sectors and it “could be a combination of approaches”, adding that this would involve a “combination of measures relating to monetary or relating to time in lieu and so on like that”.