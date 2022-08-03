‘Significant rise’ in number of assaults in many counties despite fall in Dublin

Assaults have increased beyond pre-pandemic levels in more than a dozen counties with Dublin reporting a drop in attacks across the city.

An analysis of crime figures by the Irish Independent shows that many counties with large cities have seen assaults rise in recent months.

However, five out of the six Dublin Garda divisions have seen a reduction in crime when compared to the period before Covid restrictions were imposed.

In total 15 counties have seen an increase in assaults in the 12 months up to March of this year, compared to the same period up to March 2020 when the pandemic began.

The highest percentage increase in assaults has been in Wexford with 20pc, where 526 assaults have been reported in the past year compared to 442 incidents at the same time prior to Covid restrictions.

Mayor of Wexford, Labour councillor Maura Bell, said there has been an issue with anti-social behaviour, however more gardaí are being put on the streets. She said Wexford Town “is a safe town”.

Significant increases have also been recorded in Louth, Galway and Waterford, where reporting of assault-related crimes has risen by 16pc.

The Garda division which polices counties Laois and Offaly also reported 95 more incidents in the past year than prior to the pandemic, resulting in a 15.5pc increase.

The county with the biggest drop in assaults has been Donegal, which recorded 590 attacks compared to 706 in the period analysed.

This represents a 16.5pc drop, and is followed by Wicklow (-16pc), Roscommon and Longford (-15pc) as well as Clare (-13.5pc).

A number of high-profile assaults has also been reported in the capital in recent months, although figures show incidents are down when compared to pre-pandemic rates.

While Dublin still has by far the highest number of reported crimes due to its population, the number of recorded incidents has dropped by 7.5pc.

In total there were 5,927 assaults up to March, equating to 16 a day, compared to the 6,417 reported in the pre-pandemic year.

In this period five divisions within the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) recorded a drop in assaults.

The only division to note a rise in crimes was the DMR West division, up slightly by just over 2pc, which polices an area spanning between Finglas, Lucan and Clondalkin.

It shows that assaults are far more likely to have increased outside of the capital.

The biggest drop in assaults was reported in the DMR South Central Division which polices busy city centre areas such as Grafton Street, South William Street and Camden Street.

Assaults have fallen by 18pc in the time period analysed, with the division that polices the north-inner city also reporting a 11.5pc reduction.

It follows the launch of Operation Citizen last October which is focused on reducing assaults, public order incidents and street crime in the city centre.

As part of the operation more than 100 gardaí patrol the area each weekend evening, with 20 gardaí on bike patrols, and 24 members of mobile patrols.

A dedicated unit has been established as part of the operation which is supported by public order units.

Figures up to June show that assaults have risen across Dublin by 23pc compared to the previous year, although this is compared to a period when restrictions were regularly in place.

In the first six months of 2022 there were a total of 3,594 incidents recorded under Operation Citizen on the Garda Pulse system. Almost 1,300 of these were criminal offences while just over 2,300 were recorded as non-crime, including intelligence.

Garda figures show that crimes against the person had gradually increased in the three years up to 2020, but

had plateaued largely due to the introduction of Covid restrictions.

The changes in assault figures are largely driven by assaults in public places,

with reduced public mobility and the closure of licensed premises having an impact

on these figures during the pandemic.

A separate initiative, Operation Limmat, has also been established to “coordinate a strategy to reduce assaults in public places” in Dublin.

Gardaí have described this as a “pro-arrest and early-investigation approach” as well as providing high-visibility policing in public places to act as a deterrent to prevent assaults and reduce such offences.

