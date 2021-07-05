Significant morning delays as emergency services rush to multi-vehicle N7 collision

There is very heavy traffic heading eastbound on the N7 from Naas due to a multi-vehicle collision near Kill.

There are expected to be significant delays for commuters travelling on the N7 this morning as emergency services rush to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision.

AA Roadwatch has reported that the collision occurred on the N7 eastbound in Kildare between Junction 7 Kill and Junction 6 Castlewarden.

The collision has blocked the middle and right lane of the N7 which has caused a tailback as far back as Naas.

It is unclear as of now if any injuries have been sustained as a result of the collision.

Traffic is very heavy on approach from J9 Naas North on the M7 and up to the site of the collision between Kill and Castwarden, AA Roadwatch have said.

More to follow...





