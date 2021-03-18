‘Significant increases’ in people going to work and rise in close contacts blamed for stubbornly high Covid case numbers

Significant increases in people going to work and reductions in the hours the public is spending at home, as well as rising close contacts, are some of the reasons why virus cases are not falling, health chiefs have said.

There has been a “significant increase” in people travelling to work and a “significant decrease” in people staying at home, according to Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group chair Professor Philip Nolan.

“We are seeing clear and significant increase in attendance at workplaces, clear and significant decreases in the number of hours spent at home,” he told Thursday's briefing by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Covid-19.

Read More

Through Google mobility data, Nphet was able to detect that workplace attendance increased from February 23.

While the average number of close contacts per adult remained at above two throughout January, from the middle of February, these began to “drift upwards” to 2.4.

The average peaked at 2.7 and is currently at 2.6.

“There’s a direct line that can be drawn between these changes and the static number of cases that we’re seeing now,” said Prof Nolan.

The reproductive R number is now estimated to be between 0.8 and 1.1, with “uncertainty” if the pandemic is “stable, growing or shrinking slightly”.

There were 582 new cases in the country on Thursday, although there were no new deaths.

Around a third of cases are happening in workplace-related settings, 20-25pc, according to Prof Nolan.

“Workplaces are an ongoing issue,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

“To my mind of course there’s a significant portion of the population that has to go to work and that has to be in work,” he added.

“There is a real significant benefit to the control of this disease by people staying at home and not going into workplaces.”

Dr Glynn also downplayed the idea of the European Commission’s promised digital green certificate, which would allow people who have recently been vaccinated or who have recently recovered from Covid-19 and have a level of immunity, more freedom to travel.

The ‘vaccine passport’ would give a boost to tourism in European countries which have had their economies decimated due to the pandemic.

Dr Glynn said that until a “significant portion” of the population is vaccinated, it is unlikely that advice surrounding international travel will change.

“I don’t see a significant change to advice in short term,” he said.

Read More

Online Editors