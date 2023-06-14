‘Significant’ increases for pensioners, carers and people with disabilities in Budget - Micheál Martin

There will be “significant” increases for pensioners, carers and people with disabilities in Budget 2024, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has told his parliamentary party.

It comes after Fine Gael politicians called for pension hikes as high as €20 per week, with former ministers in Fianna Fáil also previously calling for hikes of €15 to €20.

Mr Martin told a private meeting of his parliamentary party there has to be a “significant increase” for pensioners, people with disabilities and carers.

There will also be tax cuts for people at all income levels, he said, despite repeated calls from Fine Gael for tax cuts to help middle Ireland.

Mr Martin said there must be supports for households at all income levels, especially people on lower and middle incomes.

There will also be supports aimed at keeping small landlords in the market, as record numbers continue to sell their rental properties and exit the market, leading to a further reduction in the properties for rent.

Schemes like Help to Buy and First Home will be “boosted,” Mr Martin told the meeting.

Separately, a meeting with Tara Mines management, where 650 people have been laid off temporarily, was a “disgrace and disrespectful” according to Fianna Fáil Senator Shane Cassells.

He and Sports Minister Thomas Byrne met with the management and said that there is no suggestion of a timeframe on when the business may reopen.

Senator Cassells said there are a number of things which led to the decision to lay off 650 temporarily but that it is not the rising cost of energy.

The FF meeting heard that the shock development is “not the fault of the Government; this is a decision of the management”.

Tara Mines are also “clearly” planning to expand, the meeting heard.