A FURTHER 270 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

16 more have died in connection to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,963.

Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, 1 in October and 1 remains under investigation.

There have been 65,889 total amount of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Read More

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, sent out an upbeat message despite a relatively high number of deaths.

Dr Holohan said: “The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51pc compared to the previous two weeks.

“To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing.

“Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of Covid-19.”

Of the cases notified today it was evident that Dublin still has the highest rate of infections.

82 cases are in Dublin, 21 are in Donegal, 18 are in Roscommon, 17 are in Limerick, 17 are in Tipperary and the remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

123 are men, 147 are women, 56pc are under 45 years of age and the median age of those affected is 42.

As of 2pm today, 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations have taken place in the past 24 hours.

Donegal has been recorded as having the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

While Ireland’s 14-day incidence figure is 151.5, Donegal’s statistic is 284.6.

Limerick has the second highest rate, which is 209.3, Meath is third on the list with 203.0, Roscommon is in fourth place with 173.5, Westmeath is in fifth place at 171.2 and Dublin is in sixth place with 162.6.

Leitrim has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in the country with 37.4.

Read More

Online Editors