Significant drop in girls’ participation in school sports at second level

At the launch were: (l-r) Esther Ntoko, Benny Cullen, Director of Research and Innovation at Sport Ireland, Thomas Byrne TD, Minister for Sport and Physical Education, Dr Una May, CEO of Sport Ireland, John Foley, Chairperson of Sport Ireland and Aoife Clarke. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

There has been a “significant drop” in girls’ participation in school sports at post-primary level, a new study released by Sport Ireland today has found.

Sport Ireland published the 2022 Children's Sport Participation and Physical Activity Study (CSPPA) and the Irish Sports Monitor (ISM) on Wednesday, which analyses the level of participation in sport and physical activity across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The organisation’s latest research has found there is a “significant drop” in girls’ participation in school sports at post-primary level, an issue which has “worsened” since the last CSPPA was released in 2018.

Minister for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne TD welcomed the research but highlighted the participation rate among teenage girls as a cause for concern.

“I am particularly conscious of the dropout rate of teenage girls in sport and I am determined to see this area addressed by working with all interested stakeholders in the interests of eliminating the gender gradient in sport by our target of 2027,” he said.

The most common reasons given in the CSPPA for dropping out of a sport were lack of interest, taking up too much time, school/work commitments and not being good enough.

Nearly three-quarters of boys reported receiving coaching compared to 58pc of girls. Just 18pc of post-primary students said they were coached by a woman while almost 80pc reported being coached by a man.

In community sports played outside of school, the gender gap in participation has narrowed. The gap stood at 9pc for primary students and 14pc for post-primary students. Those figures have decreased to 2pc and 11pc respectively.

More positively, there has been an increase in the number of children participating in sport overall. 96pc of primary and 84pc of post-primary students said they took part in either a school or community sport at least once a week, up from 90pc and 76pc in 2018.

Chair of Physical Activity for Health at the University of Limerick Prof Catherine Woods led the CSPPA study and said there is progress shown in the research that can be built on into the future.

“Following the CSPPA 2018 results I urged for action to ensure this was ‘as low as we go’, calling for realistic targets and achievable actions as only then would real progress be made.

“I am genuinely thrilled to see the CSPPA 2022 showing an improvement in participation levels, and while we have a long way to go, I hope this trend will continue into the future.”

The number of children doing the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity per day has also risen since 2018, from 17pc to 23pc at primary level and from 10pc to 12pc at post-primary.

Sport Ireland Chief Executive Dr Úna May said: “The number of children meeting the World Health Organisation guidelines of 60 minutes daily moderate to vigorous physical activity remains unacceptably low, however it is encouraging to see these proportions have increased in both jurisdictions since the 2018 CSPPA report.”

Other findings of the CSPPA include a rise in the number of students doing sport at school outside of PE class and a decrease in the number of post-primary students actively travelling to school by cycling or walking.

Participation in community sports is higher among rural students compared to their urban counterparts.

More than 8,500 children from 153 schools across Ireland and Northern Ireland participated in the CSPPA. Researchers and students from the University of Limerick, UCD, DCU, UCC and Ulster University contributed to the report.