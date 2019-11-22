Significant delays on N7 for motorists on morning commute into Dublin

Motorists on their morning commute into Dublin are experiencing significant delays on the N7 this morning.

Traffic has been reduced to two lanes on the N7 approaching Newlands Cross and commuters are reporting long delays on approach.

According to AA Roadwatch, emergency services set up lane restrictions between J2 Kingswood and Newlands Cross following an earlier vehicle fire.

"Traffic is very heavy along that stretch, with the queue starting at J4 Rathcoole," they report this morning.

Meanwhile, traffic is moving well in Dublin city centre and there are no issues for traffic on the M50 in either direction.

There are no other notable traffic delays around the country this morning.

Online Editors