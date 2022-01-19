Significant announcement on restrictions likely to be made on Friday as country is now beyond peak of Omicron wave

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told a private meeting of the parliamentary party that the country is now beyond the peak of the Omicron wave.

Speaking to TDs and Senators tonight, Mr Martin told party colleagues that we are now in a “new phase” in dealing with the pandemic.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that senior Cabinet ministers will meet on Friday to make key decisions on the lifting of restrictions.

Sources said that he indicated that a significant announcement will be made on Friday.

“I will make things very clear on Friday for now and also for the medium term,” he said.

Sources said that the Taoiseach said how he is in a good position to make a “positive announcement” over the next 48 hours on the lifting of restrictions.

In positive remarks, he told the meeting that the situation is now much better than previously anticipated and that those who have not yet gotten vaccinated or boosted need to get their jabs as they are impacted by Covid the most.

Mr Martin said that the economy is “powering” ahead and the Government wants to create more jobs and get people back to work this year.

The meeting also heard comments about the ongoing Mica crisis , and heard calls for a greater expansion of the retrofitting scheme, as well as potential for offshore wind projects.