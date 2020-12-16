Nphet is seeing “significant and concerning indicators” that the Covid-19 situation is deteriorating as we approach Christmas, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

This comes as six further deaths and 431 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the State to 2,140, while the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 77,197.

Of the latest cases, 134 were in Dublin, 53 in Donegal, 25 in Cavan, 24 in Louth, 22 in Mayo, and the remaining 173 cases are spread across all other remaining counties.

The Chief Medical Officer said the trends are “more troubling” due to the amount of inter-household mixing expected in the next three weeks as Christmas and the New Year approach.

Dr Holohan said Nphet has recorded increases in positivity rates, 7-day and 14-day incidences, and our 5-day average has now increased to 339 cases.

Of the cases notified today; 185 are men and 244 are women; 67pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

As of 2pm today, there were 207 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Holohan, said: “We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease is moving in the wrong direction, including an increase in positivity rates, and 7-day and 14-day incidence, and our 5-day average has now increased to 339 cases. Recent international experience has demonstrated just how quickly this disease can get out of control.

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in - as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing. This is an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread and impact on those most vulnerable to its severest effects. Don’t give COVID-19 this chance: limit your contacts, prioritise who you meet, and let’s remain vigilant so we can get through this together. NPHET will meet tomorrow to review the epidemiological situation.”

This comes as it emerged today the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines could arrive before the end of the year and have enough of the vaccines to inoculate 2,500 people.

Prof Brian MacCraith, who heads the task force which drew up the vaccination plan said that enough for two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine – which must be given three weeks apart – could arrive here after the expected approval of the jab from the European Medicines Agency next week.

However, he said this has not been confirmed.

The Oireachtas Health Committee heard today there is still uncertainty about the level of vaccine to be made available initially although the hope is that hundreds of thousands of doses will come on stream in the first half of 2021.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland continue to be under severe pressure as occupancy rates hit 105pc today while eight further deaths and 510 new cases were confirmed.

Queues of ambulances were seen outside Antrim Area Hospital last night with patients being treated outside due to overcrowding in the hospital.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said the threat from Covid-19 would “hang over all our Christmases and well into January”.

