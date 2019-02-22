A Co Sligo community has accused An Post of adding insult to injury by erecting new signage on a post office which is due to close next week.

Sign of the times: New branding on post office due to close next week

Residents in Gurteen initially thought An Post was having a change of heart over the proposed closure of their post office on February 28 when they spotted work crews arriving and new signs being erected as part of the semi-state's rebranding campaign.

But Gurteen rural rights campaigner Fiona Tansey admitted locals quickly realised it didn't mean the post office was saved - simply that An Post was rebranding a post office outlet due to close.

"Our hopes went up at the start because we thought it might be a signal the post office was saved and our campaign had worked," she said.

"Then our hopes sank again when we realised the post office was still going to close - but that An Post had decided to erect new signs despite the February 28 closure. It really added insult to injury."

The new signs were erected by workmen at the Gurteen post office just 48 hours after a major protest meeting over An Post's insistence the outlet would shut.

A local bar, The Crossbar in Gurteen, posted photos of the signage being erected, saying: "Does this not prove that those in the GPO don't know what's going on in rural Ireland?"

Irish Independent