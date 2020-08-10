| 17.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Shuttering the doors of village pubs is death knell for Forgotten Ireland

Journalist Roy Curtis outside the Palace Bar. Pic:Mark Condren Expand
Quiet times: A general view of closed pubs in Temple Bar, Dublin. PHOTO: COLLINS Expand

Close

Journalist Roy Curtis outside the Palace Bar. Pic:Mark Condren

Journalist Roy Curtis outside the Palace Bar. Pic:Mark Condren

Quiet times: A general view of closed pubs in Temple Bar, Dublin. PHOTO: COLLINS

Quiet times: A general view of closed pubs in Temple Bar, Dublin. PHOTO: COLLINS

CollinsPhotoAgency

/

Journalist Roy Curtis outside the Palace Bar. Pic:Mark Condren

Roy Curtis Twitter

It is not always a pyrotechnic Big Bang, the kind of breathtaking detonation that deformed, incinerated and vaporised downtown Beirut, that sends a place to the grave.

More often, death is by a thousand misguided, if, sometimes, well-intentioned cuts.