Shut down abusers' accounts - minister says as illustrator threatened after her Junior Cert exam appearance

Education Minister Joe McHugh said social media platforms should close down accounts of people who threatened comedian Aoife Dooley online, after an article she wrote turned up on a Junior Cert English paper.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said social media platforms should close down accounts of people who threatened comedian Aoife Dooley online, after an article she wrote turned up on a Junior Cert English paper.

The Dubliner, who was diagnosed with autism last year, was subject to a torrent of abuse, including rape threats, bomb threats and even threats to cut off her legs.

Initially, she thought it was "very cool" when an article she had written about inconsiderate bus passengers appeared on the paper, but online reaction quickly turned sour and she started getting nasty messages on her Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.

The minister said the position in which Ms Dooley found herself was "horrible" and said that social media companies "have a responsibility and a duty. They have a way of finding out exactly who makes these comments and what comments are made".

He said they had "the duty to close down accounts and they have the power to do that".

"There has to be a very firm focus on the companies, and not just to take down this material, but to bar those account holder from contributing," he said.

"The owners of these sites have a lot of very smart people working for them and they have algorithms to figure out which account holders are making this commentary."

Irish Independent