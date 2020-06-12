| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Should we really judge statues of the past by standards of the present?

Liam Collins

The Irish have a tradition of tearing memorials down from their plinth, but Liam Collins argues it’s time to put an end to the quest for today’s political correctness

Salvaged: Workers remove the statue of Edward Colston from the Bristol Harbour, in Bristol. Photo: Bristol City Council/via REUTERS Expand

Close

Salvaged: Workers remove the statue of Edward Colston from the Bristol Harbour, in Bristol. Photo: Bristol City Council/via REUTERS

Salvaged: Workers remove the statue of Edward Colston from the Bristol Harbour, in Bristol. Photo: Bristol City Council/via REUTERS

BRISTOL CITY COUNCIL via REUTERS

Salvaged: Workers remove the statue of Edward Colston from the Bristol Harbour, in Bristol. Photo: Bristol City Council/via REUTERS

Should the Dublin-born writer George Bernard Shaw, an admirer of Stalin, probably the most prolific killer in history, be left on his plinth in the National Gallery in Dublin?

Or should the Irish public tolerate a memorial to a Nazi sympathiser?