Should we really judge statues of the past by standards of the present?

Should the Dublin-born writer George Bernard Shaw, an admirer of Stalin, probably the most prolific killer in history, be left on his plinth in the National Gallery in Dublin?

Or should the Irish public tolerate a memorial to a Nazi sympathiser?

Sean Russell, a former chief of staff of the IRA who consorted with top-ranking members of the dreaded SS in Berlin at the outbreak of the World War II, stands on a plinth with his arse to Fairview Park, with the full endorsement of the country’s third-largest political party, Sinn Féin.

George Bernard Shaw. Picture believed to have been taken in 1928. (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection)

George Bernard Shaw. Picture believed to have been taken in 1928. (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection)

Why is such a vile character there in the first place, people have been wondering for decades.

Standing proudly in O’Connell Street, the main thoroughfare of our capital city, is William Smith O’Brien, a Young Ireland patriot and child molester if reports from his incarceration in Van Diemen’s Land (Tasmania) are to be believed.

In a rather lurid statement, a local constable swore he saw O’Brien, born in Dromoland Castle in Co Clare, behaving abominably with Susan Lapham, the 12- or 13-year-old daughter of a benefactor.

So is any memorial safe after crowds in Bristol, England, tore down the statue of Edmund Colton because, despite the prosperity he brought to their city, he was a slave trader who made his fortune in the odious business of the original ‘people trafficking’. There are calls for Cecil Rhodes, an appalling colonial adventurer who pillaged and despoiled Africa, to be dethroned in Oxford, England.

All manner of statues are being looked at with a jaundiced eye to see if the stone or bronze effigy gazing down on us has a secret in their dark past.

Closer to home, some people are attempting to jump on the band wagon by questioning the provenance of British aristocrats and colonials, like Westmoreland, Elgin, Grafton, Raglan and others, whose names adorn some of the leafiest boulevards in central Dublin.

Controversy: The statue of Seán Russell in Fairview Park in Dublin's northside has been vandalised on several occasions. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Controversy: The statue of Seán Russell in Fairview Park in Dublin's northside has been vandalised on several occasions. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Are we going to be reduced to digging through their family history, mostly long forgotten, to find skeletons in their cupboard that will justify excising them from history?

Where do you begin and end this quest for political correctness?





Even Admiral William Browne, the Mayo ‘founder’ of the Argentinean navy who we regard as “one of our own” and is commemorated in Dublin’s docks, spent his life fighting various enemies and playing the pirate off the coast of South America.

So where do you begin and end this quest for political correctness in public memorials?

Will we eventually start scouring graveyards for unsavoury characters to dig up and purge them from history?

We’re lucky in Ireland that our era of ‘moving statues’ happened in the wake of the War of Independence, when vestiges of colonial rule were either taken down and sold off or fell to a fate worse than death at the hands of the late-night bomber.

Nelson, of course, is the most famous. All that remains in Dublin of the admiral who once looked down on Dublin from on-high is his head, which is in the Gilbert Library in Pearse Street, inscrutable among the books and papers of the Dublin City Archive.

Most statues erected in Ireland in the 18th and 19th centuries are memorials to war-mongers, many with blood on their hands





Most statues of earlier times were put up to commemorate kings and queens, military leaders and religious zealots. The exceptions are the bookish Oliver Goldsmith and Edmund Burke at the front gates of Trinity College.

The fact is that most of the street names and statues erected in Ireland in the 18th and 19th centuries are memorials to war-mongers of one kind or another, many with blood on their hands and dubious pasts.

For a country that reveres horses, we have all but obliterated all our equestrian statues. William III, or King Billy on his horse Sorrel, by Grinling Gibbons, was blown up and decapitated in 1928. George I, who ended up in the garden of the Mansion House, was sold by Lord Mayor Alfie Byrne in 1937 to the Barbar Institute of Fine Art in Birmingham for £500.

George II, erected in St Stephen’s Green in 1758, was blown up in May, 1937, on the morning of the coronation of his successor George VI. The 15-ton statue of Irish-born Field Marshal Viscount Hugh Gough of Lough Cutra Castle, near Gort, Co Galway, had his head was sawn off on Christmas Eve, 1944, and after a second attempt to blow him up the indestructible statue was sent to Britain, where it now stands in Chillingham Castle.

Russell's collaboration with Hitler was vile in the extreme... and anyway, it's a very ugly statue





Viscount Fitzgibbon in Limerick was toppled into the Shannon and various earls were either taken down or blown up. Even stately Queen Victoria, who stood in the grounds of Leinster House, had the indignity of being packed off to Melbourne as a present to the city from the Irish government.

Should history be written, officially or – in many cases – unofficially? We don’t think so, it is what it is and we’re judging the past by the standards of the present, which is beloved of Irish people but often dangerous.

That said, we wouldn’t mind seeing the back of Sean Russell, whose hatred of the British blinded him to the ultimate depravity of the Nazi regime. He may be part of our history but no matter how Sinn Féin excuses it, his collaboration with Hitler was vile in the extreme.

And anyway, it’s a very ugly statue.