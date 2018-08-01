Independent.ie readers have had their say on a proposed 'Granny Grant' which would see grandparents who help out with childcare receive an annual payment of €1,000.

Independent.ie readers have had their say on a proposed 'Granny Grant' which would see grandparents who help out with childcare receive an annual payment of €1,000.

Should the 'Granny Grant' be introduced? Independent.ie readers have their say...

More than 17,000 people voted in the online poll which asked should the grant be introduced - and the result is a resounding yes.

Out of 17,257 votes, 14,550 people voted in favour of the idea.

2,387 people said no, while 324 people were unsure.

In their first negotiations with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ahead of the Budget, Shane Ross's Independent Alliance, which props up the Fine Gael-lead Government, called for its introduction.

It is being described as a "grandparent and grandchild expenses reimbursement scheme", which could be worth a four-figure sum to those who help mind younger relatives.

Grandparents would apply for the payment through the Department of Social Protection - but would not be required to provide vouched expenses to receive the State cash.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said the scheme would give "serious recognition" of the important childcare role that grandparents play.

"The payment is aimed at recognising that grandparents allow young mothers and fathers re-enter the workforce by giving their children care they would not get anywhere else and which comes at no cost to parents or the State," Mr Ross told the Irish Independent.

Online Editors