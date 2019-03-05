The Taoiseach has poured cold water on proposals that would allow banned motorists to drive to work while disqualified due to drink-driving.

Should banned motorists be able to drive to work while disqualified for drink-driving?

Leo Varadkar admitted yesterday he is "sceptical" about the suggestions after junior Fine Gael minister Brendan Griffin said he had asked officials to consider it.

Mr Varadkar said the Government would look at a model which is in place in New Zealand which allows people banned from the roads to apply for special permission to drive to work while disqualified, but questioned the "enforceability" of such measures.

A spokesperson for Transport Minister Shane Ross last night said no work was under way on the issue at the moment, but said the minister would not rule out any proposals before reading them.

Drinks lobbying group the Vintners' Federation of Ireland is understood to be working on a proposal which it will submit to the department in the near future.

The suggestion was raised before Christmas with Kerry TDs by the Kerry Vintners Federation, and Mr Ross appeared to dismiss the idea out of hand.

In a parliamentary question, Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae suggested there may be a case to be made for drivers found to be over the limit in the morning "on the lower end of the scale" to be allowed to use their cars to get to and from work.

In relation to that suggestion, Mr Ross said: "It would be both inappropriate and massively irresponsible for either An Garda Síochána or the courts system to allow for exemptions of any kind on this matter."

His spokeswoman last night said the issue in the question was distinct from the proposals being discussed at the moment.

Mr Griffin could not be contacted last night but Mr Varadkar said: "My initial sense of it is that I'd be sceptical of it as a proposal that is workable.

"If somebody is banned from driving, they're banned for a reason."

