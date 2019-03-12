Shots fired after man with a 'machine gun' roams suburb

A gunman roamed a north Dublin suburb in a shocking incident during which shots were fired.

Last night, notorious criminal Derek 'Bottler' Devoy was in custody after the incident sparked a massive Garda alert in the Ballymun area.

A machine gun and grenade were found after a house was searched.

Footage has also emerged of the gunman walking through a Ballymun housing estate while hiding the weapon behind his back.

The extraordinary incident lasted under 10 minutes and began about 4.40pm when a member of the public reported seeing a man armed with a suspected machine gun near the Centra store at Poppintree.

It is understood the man then barricaded himself inside a property, and shots were fired while unarmed officers were at the scene.

Devoy was being questioned at Ballymun garda station under firearms legislation last night. No one was injured during the incident.

