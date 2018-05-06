Shotguns taken in early morning raid on armoury in Kildare
A NUMBER of shotguns have been stolen from an armoury in an early-morning raid.
Gardaí in Clane are investigating the burglary that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"A number of shotguns were taken from an armoury at a premises in Clane, Co. Kildare between the hours of 9pm on Saturday night and 8am on Sunday morning, 6th May, 2018," a garda spokesman said.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are on going.
Gardaí say they are seeking any witnesses that may have seen anything unusual on the main road from Clane to Celbridge between 8.30pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday morning.
Online Editors