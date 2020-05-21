Shot fired during incident involving armed gardaí in Cork

A SHOT was fired in an incident involving armed Gardaí in Cork earlier this evening.

One man is understood to have sustained a wound to his arm after an incident near the Spa Road in Mallow shortly before 9pm.

The man - who is understood to be Irish - was reported to have been involved in a confrontation with gardaí supported by armed members of the Regional Support Unit (RSU).

It is believed the incident unfolded after gardaí moved to stop a vehicle near the Spa just 200 metres from Mallow town centre.

The incident unfolded between a filling station and an ethnic food shop on the main road leading to Fermoy.

Gardaí confirmed a single shot was discharged by an officer at the scene.

The precise circumstances in which the man sustained his injury are not yet clear.

He was taken from the scene for medical treatment. However, his injury is not described as life-threatening.

Two men were arrested and taken to Mallow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

They can he held for 24 hours.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of this incident at this time," a garda spokesperson said.

The Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified as is routine in such cases.

A section of the Spa has been cordoned off and preserved pending a full technical examination of the scene.

"GSOC have been notified and are at the scene of the incident and will conduct their investigation into the discharge of a garda firearm."

