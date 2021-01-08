Shortfall in mental-health experts to assist Garda during crisis stand-offs

Incident: A young George Nkencho who was last month fatally shot outside his family home in Dublin.

Mental health experts were only present to help garda negotiators at three of 38 stand-offs involving a person with mental-health problems in 2020.

It comes as the fatal shooting of George Nkencho (27) prompted calls for the State to set up special teams which would provide on-call mental health staff in each garda division. The special crisis intervention teams were backed by An Garda Síochana over a decade ago but still have not been introduced. Labour said that the need for such teams has been obvious since the Abbeylara siege in 2000.

Mr Nkencho was last month fatally shot outside his family home in Manorfields Drive after an earlier incident at a shop in Hartstown in which he allegedly threatened staff with a knife. He was followed to his house by gardaí who said he refused to stop or drop the knife.

Gardaí attempted to use a Taser and pepper spray on Mr Nkencho before firing five shots at him.

Gardaí said they believed there was an “imminent threat to life”. His family has since said that Mr Nkencho had mental-health problems.

Figures from the Department of Justice show mental-health incidents made up the majority of cases that special garda negotiators were called to in 2019.

Of the 98 the National Negotiation Unit (NNU) were called to, 35 were mental-health calls – this could be anything from a hostage to a suicide incident – and another 32 were mental-health barricades, where there is a stand-off and the individual may be armed.

Between January and November 2020, the Garda negotiation unit was used 89 times. This included 17 mental-health incidents, and 21 mental-health barricade incidents.

The NNU only had in-person assistance from on-call mental-health professionals three times.

Last year was the first year the Justice Department started recording the number of times mental-health experts were called to assist with stand-offs.

An Garda Síochana said its negotiators had phoned mental-health experts during 18 other incidents involving someone with mental-health issues.

While the NNU has access to on-call mental-health staff, policing experts and politicians are now calling on the State to ensure special teams with on-call mental-health experts are rolled out at each garda division.

It follows the death of Mr Nkencho. His family have since said he had been suffering from mental-health problems, and had already been engaging with the HSE.

The use of lethal force by the gardaí has prompted a GSOC investigation.

GSOC said its investigation was ongoing and there were “a number of issues yet to be determined at this early stage”.

It could not confirm if the investigation would involve examining how the gardaí respond to people with acute mental-health problems.

Both the Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) have previously raised concerns about the amount of garda time spent responding to people with mental-health issues.

Gardaí are often relied on to respond to and manage out-of-hours, mental-health emergencies. In 2009, a joint report by An Garda Síochana and the Mental Health Commission called for Crisis Intervention Teams (CITs) to be set up – special teams with health and social workers who are on duty and able to respond outside normal working hours.

The teams, which would include HSE mental-health staff, would be based in each garda district. CITs were again backed by the Future of Policing Commission in 2018, but have still not been rolled out.

Dr Vicky Conway, an associate professor at DCU’s school of law and a former member of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, said CITs would help to treat incidents as medical moments rather than criminal ones. “If someone is in mental health distress, their behaviour can be very volatile and potentially violent. The line between violence and criminality is somewhat nebulous.

“What defines police in society is their capacity to use force, that’s a fact.

"That’s not a criticism of the police. That’s the mindset that you’re bringing to the incident. But if someone was having an epileptic seizure, you wouldn’t taser them,” Ms Conway said.

“In the type of case that we saw with George Nkencho, if you can have the right professionals on call there you can bring the person down and maybe reduce the crisis situation enough to get the weapon off them.”

She added it was not the gardaí’s fault that such teams have not yet been rolled out.

The Justice Department said the Government had accepted calls for CITs to be set up “in principle” but it is not yet clear if or when they would be rolled out. The HSE said it would “continue to work collaboratively with the gardaí”.

Ejiro Ogbevoen, the founder of Black Therapists Ireland, said it was important any mental-health supports would consider the different needs of diverse groups which gardaí could be dealing with.

“If someone is in a state of distress and maybe already has a problem maybe with a white person of authority, then having some diversity in the picture is going to make that person feel safe,” Ms Ogbevoen said.

Brendan Howlin, the Labour spokesperson on justice, said that the State should introduce CITs.

“The Labour Party do fully support the establishment of multi-disciplinary intervention teams including mental-health practitioners to be available to assist gardaí in crisis situations.

“Since the Abbeylara shooting, the need for such supports have been evident,” Mr Howlin said.

