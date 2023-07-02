Shortage of fruit and veg will lead to price hikes as experts advise a change in habits

Weather extremes are having a negative effect on what we grow here

Climate changes and a lack of rain will lead to a shortage of potatoes, carrots, parsnips and other popular food items later this year. Photo: Getty Images

Experts say inevitable shortages of common fruits and vegetables will lead to price increases later this year and have warned of a drastic need to change the culture concerning what we eat and buy.

Climate changes, warmer temperatures, dramatic weather events and a lack of rain have been cited as factors leading to a shortage of potatoes, carrots, parsnips and other popular food items later this year. Farmers and agriculture experts expect a smaller yield because of climate issues, putting pressure on supply chains.

However, issues around sustainability mean it is likely that households will have to get used to paying more for better quality food in the long term.

TU Dublin retail lecturer Damian O’Reilly, a member of the Retail Forum, which discusses key industry issues with the Government, said increased pressure on producers and predicted shortages will lead to price growth this year.

A reduction in the number of growers operating in Ireland is also a factor, he said, adding: “If farmers are going to have smaller crops than normal, and a smaller yield, that is going to put upward pressure on prices.

“Negotiations with supermarkets are going to lead to price increases for certain goods and make it more difficult. If the supply isn’t there and the demand is, we can expect prices to go up and reflect that.”

While a shortage of Irish-grown fruit and vegetables is predicted, those in the industry say this is unlikely to manifest in shortages on supermarket shelves, with retailers importing goods from elsewhere to satisfy demand. However, global pressures on growers due to droughts in Spain and weather events elsewhere mean higher prices are likely.

“This year we could be short of things we are used to having and we are not going to be able to substitute it by buying from the UK, partially because of Brexit and also because the British horticulture sector is also impacted by climate changes,” Mr O’Reilly said.

“The continent is also not doing well because of a lack of water for crops, so in short we are going to have higher prices for fruit and vegetables over the coming months.”

UCD School of Agriculture professor in environmental and sustainable horticulture Noeleen Smyth said changing weather patterns have a huge effect on how we grow fruit and vegetables in Ireland.

Met Éireann data shows temperatures have been above average in each of the last six months, with rainfall unpredictable.

“Warm and wet weather is good for leafy growth, but the compounding factor is heavy rain washing things out after they are planted, so heavy downpours are not so good,” Prof Smyth said. “Warm and wet also doesn’t necessarily suit carrots, spuds and root vegetables like those.

“When this happens with cabbages and other leafy veg we eat, plants go to bolting — where they produce flowers and seeds we don’t eat — and are pretty useless to us.”

She said climate change is going to create scenarios where farmers here will have to consider growing foods with extra protections in place. Polytunnels, greenhouses and the use of irrigation systems will need to become more common.

Changing weather patterns will inevitably lead to a change in what is grown here, Prof Smyth added.

“We grow a good range of crops here in Ireland, but there are things we could be growing, like globe artichokes. We’re very predictable and stick to spuds, cabbages, and we will probably have to look to summer crops in future that can deal with summer droughts, downpours and storminess.”

​Farmer John Dockrell, who grows mostly carrots and lettuce on a 400-acre farm in Wexford, said a lack of available land is a factor many growers are struggling with because competition with the dairy sector affects how land can be rotated for crop growth. A shortage of skilled workers and vital infrastructure, such as reservoirs for irrigation, also makes growing more difficult, he added.

Mr Dockrell would like to see Ireland follow the example of German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir, who said food quality and prices are too low as he brought forward a new nutrition strategy last year aimed at encouraging healthier diets and more sustainable farming.

“We need to make sure food cannot be sold for lower than cost price,” he said. “The government has its head in the sand about the implications of below-cost selling. If society values food and security of supply, how come it is set up in a way that diminishes it?

“Nobody is going to starve, but rational decisions will have to be made about the future of the sector. Shortages are a symptom of major fundamental flaws.”

Lecturer Mr O’Reilly said reducing food waste and being more aware of what we eat will become increasingly important in the coming years.

He would like to see consumers eat more local and seasonal produce.

“Roughly 30pc of what we produce is thrown out,” he said. “About a third of that is at the production end, a third at supermarkets and a third at the household end. We need to be more conscious and careful of the food we eat.

“If a product is in short supply, as happened earlier in the year following climate issues in Spain when we ran out of peppers and cucumbers, there are a lot of products that are in season here and we should be encouraged to buy that local produce.

“It can cost a little bit more, and may not be possible for people on low incomes, but we should be encouraged to buy local and consider growing ourselves.

“We should have conscious consumption, where we are aware of what we are buying and eating.”