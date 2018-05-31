Shoppers horrified as elderly man dies in busy shopping centre

AN elderly man has died after collapsing in a busy Cork shopping centre.

The man, who is in his 70s, collapsed near an escalator in the Merchant's Quay Shopping Centre just off Cork city centre shortly before 4pm.

Horrified shoppers attempted to help the stricken man as they awaited the arrival of the emergency services. Despite paramedics attending the scene within minutes, desperate efforts to stabilise the man's condition proved in vain.

He was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to the Mercy University Hospital (MUH). Gardaí confirmed they responded to a medical alert in the shopping centre.

One theory being examined is that the elderly man may have suffered a heart attack before collapsing near the escalator. The area involved was cordoned off to allow emergency services attend to the man.

The deceased is understood to be from Cork city and was shopping in the city centre when he was taken ill. A file on the matter will be prepared for the Cork Coroner's Office.

Online Editors