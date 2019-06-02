Shopper shot in gun attack outside busy supermarket

A MAN was shot and injured as he made his way into a busy supermarket yesterday in what gardai suspect is the latest round of feud-related violence unleashed in north Dublin.

A MAN was shot and injured as he made his way into a busy supermarket yesterday in what gardai suspect is the latest round of feud-related violence unleashed in north Dublin.

Bystanders rushed to help the victim seconds after he was shot outside the entrance to Lidl on the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart just after 5.20pm, a peak time for Saturday shopping.

He was pulled to safety inside the store and treated for his injuries beside the checkout desks, to the alarm of customers who were doing their shopping.

Crowds of onlookers, including children on bicycles, gathered outside, and photographs of the injured man slumped inside the store were circulating on social media within minutes of the attack.

He was shot in the stomach, but his injuries are thought to be non-life threatening. He was later rushed to the nearby Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Gardai cordoned off the busy shopping centre last night, as detectives moved in to investigate potential links to the surge in recent shootings in the capital.

The injured man is linked to another man who was shot in his car in rush-hour traffic in April.

In a statement, gardai said: "Gardai are at the scene of a shooting on Blakestown Road, Blanchardstown, that occurred at approximately 5.20pm.

"A male in his 40s has been taken to hospital. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

The motive for the gun attack was not known last night, but a feud between crime gangs in the area has escalated in recent months.

The shootings have terrorised families and the north Dublin communities caught up in the crossfire.

Four men have been murdered since January, one of them gunned down as he wheeled his baby in a pram.

The murders are linked to group of young drug dealers called the Gucci gang, known for their taste in designer clothes and holidays.

Gardai have opened dozens of lines of inquiry to establish the motives for the murders. These include unpaid drug debts and turf wars among gangs jostling to fill the openings left by other gangsters jailed or forced to flee abroad by the Garda clampdown since the Kinahan/Hutch feud.

In January, Zach Parker (23), a barber, was shot in the head and chest as he drove his BMW X5 from a gym in Swords, where he had been working out.

Last month his friend Jordan Davis (23) was shot dead in Darndale, just 17 hours after his close friend Sean Little (22) was murdered on a back road that leads from Walshetown in north County Dublin to the M1.

The fourth victim, Hamid Sanambar (41), an Iranian granted asylum in Ireland, was murdered last week.

On Tuesday at 3.30pm, he called to Little's family home in Coolock to pay his respects, but a gunman lay in wait.

Gardai believe that he was suspected of luring Little to his death in north Dublin and was murdered by Little's associates in revenge.

Sunday Independent