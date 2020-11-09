Shop Local: Irish businesses face tough months ahead due to rising insurance, Brexit and Covid restrictions

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association (ISME) has launched its ‘Shop Local – Not Just for Christmas’ campaign, as they seek to highlight the importance of supporting Irish businesses throughout the year.

As businesses face into the Christmas shopping period, ISME is encouraging consumers to not only shop locally this festive season, but to make a conscious effort to continue to support Irish businesses in 2021.

For every €10 spent on Irish products generates more than €40 of benefit for related businesses, ISME says “which highlights the importance of shopping local to maintain employment in our communities”.

Irish SMEs are currently facing significant pressure with business closures and other restrictions associated with Covid-19. This is further amplified by rising insurance costs and Brexit, the group says.

Neil McDonnell, CEO of ISME said: “It is more important than ever before to shop local, and this year we want to encourage consumers to continue to support Irish SMEs beyond the Christmas period and throughout 2021.

“The difficulties faced by Irish businesses since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic are very serious, and SMEs have had to make significant investments in enabling online offerings, purchasing equipment and implementing procedures to adhere to Government guidelines, including screens, PPE and outdoor dining facilities.”

Neil added: “Since March, Irish consumers have largely moved away from international online shopping, as 53pc estimate that they have done most of their online shopping with Irish SMEs.

“Buying Irish-made goods and services helps to ensure their quality, traceability, and value-for-money. Over the coming months, we are calling on Irish consumers to continue this trend and make that effort to shop locally, both online and in person.”

ISME hopes that their members across Ireland will join this initiative and avail of the opportunity to promote their business free of charge.

To find out more about the campaign and to explore the list of businesses involved in the ‘Shop Local – not just for Christmas’ campaign, please visit: https://isme.ie/shop-local

